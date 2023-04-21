When the nation began, taxes primarily covered such needs as national defense, roads and education. Over the decades, it has expanded to cover all or some of the costs of health care, rent and food for those unable to work or who don’t make enough to pay for it on their own.
And in many cities and even rural areas, transportation has become heavily subsidized by the government. Those who work help to pay for those who don’t or can’t. While most Nebraskans, at least in this region, are able to drive a vehicle, not everyone can.
Some people have disabilities that prevent it. Others have lost their license because of addictions or carelessness. And still others cannot afford a vehicle, insurance, maintenance on the vehicle or gas.
Yet in a modern society, the ability to drive for work, groceries, education, health care and more is essential. Most Americans who use public transportation almost certainly would rather have their own vehicle. After all, who wants to bring groceries on public transportation or take a date to a movie by a bus? Plus, there is the inconvenience of waiting for the public transportation instead of just being able to leave and go directly where you want to go, when you want to go.
While we support running public transportation like a business as much as possible, it simply isn’t possible. That’s why we think the North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors has put forth a reasonable two-year budget that builds slowly in the coming fiscal year but then doubles in the second year with more offerings. And the second year of the budget is largely dependent on industries supplying about $750,000 in funds to provide transportation of workers to cities beyond Norfolk.
Sure, there are times when public transportation vehicles are going around town with maybe only one, two or three people. But there are times when city parks might have only a few people in them, yet taxpayers support them.
Corrine Donahue of Olsson, which is serving on the mobility management team that has been in Norfolk since early December to help manage the transit system, said the reality is that all transportation systems are subsidized by the federal and state governments, with a local match.
Communities such as Norfolk need to decide if they are going to offer services, such as transportation, to make their community more livable. We believe public transportation provides a vital need in this growing community. We also believe we are fortunate to have a caring board of directors and staff who are committed to running things the right way. Yes, mistakes were made under the previous general manager, but it is time to more forward.
Other communities Norfolk’s size make public transportation work. Why should Norfolk be any different?