The owners of Dinkel Implement of Norfolk were initially reluctant upon hearing that their company had been selected into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame. “We don’t really consider our business to be a hall of fame type of business,” Brad Dinkel said.
We beg to differ.
In our eyes, Dinkel Implement, Farmers Pride Battle Creek Farmers Cooperative and Real Living Advantage Real Estate in Norfolk all exemplify what it means to serve customers and the community.
Next week, the three businesses will be officially honored by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha, which has a Norfolk location. All three will receive framed and matted copies of the editions of the Daily News from last month when their selections were publicly announced.
The 2020 recipients are certainly deserving of the public recognition and now join the elite company of past honorees.
Norfolk: Appeara, Lou’s Thrifty Way and Norfolk Iron & Metal in Norfolk.
Region: Husker Ag of Plainview, Bluebird Nursery in Clarkson and Blackburn Manufacturing of Neligh.
Emerging business: Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe of Neligh, Real Estate Solutions Team of Norfolk and Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. of Wayne.
A prime goal for all of the inductees — including this year’s — is taking care of their customers, the lifeblood of any business.
Dinkel Implement has served the Norfolk area since 1952. Now in its fourth generation, the family business sells tractors and equipment and thrives on helping customers become more efficient and more profitable.
The same holds true for Farmers Pride, a Battle Creek cooperative owned by the farmer owners who have interest in its assets. “They are the ones we are working for every day,” said Dean Thernes, general manager for Farmers Pride.
And with the emerging business award, Real Living — started by the mother-daughter team of Sandy Wolfe and Jade Lafleur — aims to serve buyers and sellers of homes in an evolving market in which homes can be snatched up in mere hours.
As in previous years in selecting the nominees, there was a wealth of deserving nominations submitted for the hall and the emerging business award that deserved consideration.
It continues to be the Daily News’ pleasure and privilege — and we feel safe in saying First National Bank of Omaha feels likewise — to be able to honor these three firms as a way of showcasing the kind of quality businesses and individuals that call Norfolk and the area their home.
And all three are definitely “hall of fame” material.