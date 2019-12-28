Sometimes when facing a tough decision, it’s best to talk it through.
That’s just what the committee that chose this year’s Daily News persons of the year did. This year — in the fifth year of the award — a change was made to make it a little easier — provide an award for both an area person and a Norfolk person.
The committee and the Daily News believed that it was best to create an award for both categories rather than have everyone competing together. Given the populations differences and all the deserving people, it makes sense for two categories.
This year’s discussion, however, quickly indicated that 2019’s choices would bring its own set of challenges. And a lot of it was because of Mother Nature and the destruction caused by March flooding.
The selection committee was made up of Randy Hagedorn of the Norfolk Family YMCA, last year’s award recipient; Jessica Chamberlain of the Norfolk Public Library, and Dr. Marysz Rames of Wayne State College, last year’s other finalists; and Elkhorn Valley Bank and newspaper representatives.
Many nominations were sent in for both Norfolk and the area. The committee reviewed them ahead of time, then spent an afternoon discussing them before choosing the winners.
The friendly discussion and input by everyone proved that that was one of the most difficult decisions the committee had in the brief five-year history of the award.
The idea for the award has always been to recognize someone who has gone above and beyond in his or her efforts in the past 12 months to make Northeast Nebraska a better place to work and live.
We believe that Melissa West, co-founder of the Briggs & Barrett Project to help with SIDS; and Jim Leifeld, who owns a hardware store in Petersburg and is one of the area’s most civic-minded individuals, are extremely deserving — regardless what Mother Nature had in store.
There were many heroic flood actions by people, but it was almost impossible to pick one of them over another. Plus, in keeping with the spirit of the award, the committee believed the award should reflect efforts throughout the year.
In the end, the committee made its choices. But that doesn’t mean flooding stories won’t be featured and individuals recognized. In the next week or so, there will be several year-in-review stories that detail the flooding that devastated the entire state.
More than anything, we think it’s important for
Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans to realize just how many outstanding individuals there are. Based on the nominations and the discussions that this award generates, we are confident that we have been successful.