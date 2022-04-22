Nonprofit media outlets add to coverage for Daily News readers

In his final appearance before the Legislature this week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts touted tax relief, investments in public safety, two major water initiatives and legislation spelling out how the state will use its $1.04 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery funds.
“Any one of these by themselves would be historic,” Ricketts said. “But you have accomplished all four and many others.”
Included in that was a “major victory” — as described by Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk — for this corner of the state with approved funding to expand the Weigand Marina in Knox County and an event center on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake.
Another item of area and statewide interest was the passage of Legislative Bill 876, putting new horse racing tracks and attached casinos on hold until the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission completes studies of the horse racing market, the casino gambling market and the socioeconomic impact of tracks and casinos.
All told, with the Legislature finishing its session this week, senators passed ??? bills — with ??? signed into law. And journalists across the state have worked to keep Nebraskans updated on what’s happening.
Here at the Daily News, we cover the more important bills to the region, but we also rely on the work of those who monitor the daily goings-on at the state Capitol, whether it be The Associated Press, Omaha World-Herald and, most recently, Nebraska Examiner.
A new Pew Research Center study finds that the total number of reporters assigned to the 50 state capitols to inform citizens about legislative and administrative activity has increased by 11% since 2014, the last time this study was conducted. The gain comes largely from two main developments: New nonprofit news outlets that are employing statehouse reporters and a shift to more part-time statehouse reporting.
That also has been the case here in Nebraska, with the advent of both Nebraska Examiner and Flatwater Free Press. They offer a bonus to the Daily News.
Although the total number of statehouse reporters has increased since 2014, fewer reporters are now covering state governments full time. Out of the 1,761 statehouse reporters identified by this study, just under half (850, or 48%) report on the statehouse full time.
Here in Nebraska, nine reporters cover the state Capitol full time, in addition to 19 others covering it part time and 40 students.
Through their work, readers of the Daily News keep up to date on the crucial work happening in Lincoln that likely will affect them.