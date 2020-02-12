Nonpartisan group takes close look at Democratic candidates' healthcare

Now that the presidential primary season has begun, it’s timely for Democrats — as well as Republicans — to study closely the health care proposals being touted by various candidates. Health care is one of those issues that transcends political parties, age and gender — it affects virtually everyone.
So, how do the Democratic candidates’ proposals stack up?
A comparison done by the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CFRB), all of the proposals from the three leading Democratic candidates would create billion- or even trillion-dollar deficits if enacted.
Leading the way — if that’s the best way to describe it — is Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. His Medicare for All plan could add $13.4 trillion in federal debt, according to the CRFB, which is highly respected for its academic approach to budget issues and its bipartisan leadership.
“For each plan, we score the fiscal impact of coverage and other spending provisions, reductions in current and proposed health care costs, direct offsets proposed as part of their plans to expand coverage, and further offsets meant to finance remaining costs,” the CRFB report said The organization created three separate estimates of costs and coverage — high-cost, low-cost and central.
Using the central estimate, the other candidates’ plans would add:
n Former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan would add $800 billion to deficits;
n Senator Elizabeth Warren’s health plan would add $6.1 trillion;
The fiscal analysis is particularly timely given the Congressional Budget Office’s new budget outlook that projects a federal deficit of $1 trillion in 2020, adding to the more than $23 trillion in current debt.
All of the plans rely on massive tax hikes and revenue increases, ranging from Mr. Biden’s $1 trillion to Sen. Warren’s $20 trillion, along with various forms of government-imposed price and cost controls.
If that’s not alarming enough, it’s important to note the likely unintended impact of the Democrats’ approach.
Marc Palazzo, executive director of the Coalition Against Socialized Medicine, recently wrote, “A government takeover of the health care industry comes with a hefty price tag of up to $52 trillion, a price that would inevitably be paid for with crushing taxes and a mountain of new national debt — and that doesn’t account for the human cost.”
And that’s a key factor. Mr. Palazzo adds, “Implementing socialist price controls on the very innovative treatments that help save lives would radically reduce innovation. There is no doubt these plans would cause more harm than good for the patients they are supposed to serve.
There are a multitude of opinions on health care and what’s best for the nation and individuals. It only makes sense then to continue to closely study what is being proposed by those who wish to serve as president.