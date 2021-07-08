Noem draws national attention

She’s been on the correct side of every major issue, which is why South Dakota’s chief legislator has endeared herself to people from all over the country.
“We wish our state had a governor like yours,” is an oft-repeated epistle by visitors eager for the opportunity to touch base with normalcy — freed from the asininity imposed by drunk-on-power despots ruling in cruel, unjust and harmful ways.
Which helps to explain why South Dakota ranks first as a tourism destination in 2021 with large numbers of folks opting to set down roots (hopefully leaving behind any remnants of intolerable blue state politics from which they fled). “FOR SALE” signs are a rapidly disappearing phenomenon in the coyote state (and in neighboring Nebraska, too, incidentally).
Whether it relates to opposing mask mandates and lockdowns, urging caution regarding marijuana and hemp legislation, ensuring fair competition for women athletes, refusing to allow the infusion of illegal border crossers, Kristi Noem’s common sense approach to decision making routinely puts the interests of state residents first, not to exclude those being “educated” in schools K-12 and beyond.
Indeed, the Biden administration’s determination to inflict upon students egregious Critical Race Theory claptrap (politically manufactured) should be cause for alarm all over America. The hypothesis that our institutions “are inherently racist because they function to create and maintain inequalities between Whites and People of Color” is a myth. Racism is incidental to personal animosity steeped in ignorance — not systemic.
Persistently, partisan politics prevails among implacable elites — not to exclude two irrational Sioux Falls electees (Democrats Linda Duba and Reynold Nesiba) eager to defend and promote CRT hogwash. “It’s about understanding all types of racism,” Nesiba said, adding, “It’s a recognition of programs, rules and processes that benefit White people at the expense of People of Color.”
What combustible gibberish! In truth, it is intent on teaching youngsters that racism defines the American experience (one public school principal even advocating for abolishing people with the wrong DNA). Schools in Seattle roll out BLM lesson plans — teaching anti-police lunacy to K-5 students. In Philadelphia, one elementary facility has kids celebrate “Black communism.”
A New York institution wants parents to become “white traitors,” explaining, “It’s about time we build an ethnography of whiteness, since White people have been the ones writing about and governing others.” Eight “White identities” are the catalyst: (1) White supremacist, (2) White voyeurism, (3) White privilege, (4) White benefit, (5) White confessional, (6) White critical, (7) White traitor, and (8) White abolition.
In Oregon (claiming “to undo racism in mathematics”), because objectivity is now considered racist, it’s “White supremacy to focus on finding the right answer (2 + 2 = 5?) ... and can be problematic.” Their view of equity? It’s “active discrimination to rectify any social disparities,” which is in direct violation of the constitution and The Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Sadly, these few examples merely brush the surface. Make no mistake ... Critical Race Theory is about indoctrinating youngsters to hate themselves, their neighbors, the police. etc. It is a recipe for disunity — abetted by Joe Biden (“White supremacy is the number one problem facing America”) and other party ideologues whose words sow divisiveness at every opportunity.
Fortunately for South Dakotans, Kristi Noem was the first governor to sign the 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools, which seeks to prohibit teaching kids “to hate their own country — pitting one against another on the basis of race and sex” (even convincing kids that biology isn’t real — that “everyone gets to choose if they are a boy or a girl or both or neither or something else”). Will other heads of state be sufficiently wise to follow her lead?