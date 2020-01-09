No substitute for common sense learning

Lee Hulm

Lee Hulm

Perhaps you’ve heard of it. The IYI phenomenon — on vivid display during the recent Nadler circus in the U.S. House (for those unfamiliar, the “Intellectual Yet Idiot” concept has its origin in Nassam Teleb’s essay in September of 2016) —references well-educated, arrogant, self-important people bereft of real practical intelligence. Academically credentialed but book-learned to a fault, they lack useful horse sense . . .

Which accurately describes the professional trio providing “testimony” in the moronic impeachment charade. Pamala Karlan (Stanford), Noah Feldman (Harvard), and Michael Gerhardt (UNC) may have proven themselves adept at taking tests and writing essays (as is typically the case with professors whose entire lives have been spent in classrooms), but their profound ignorance regarding pragmatic matters is the rule.

In my personal memory bank, for example, is the case of a CSC faculty member (one among several) who fancied himself an eminent academician but didn’t know how to do anything practicable or utilitarian. He arranged sawhorses side by side (creating a teeter-totter effect), couldn’t comprehend the use of a simple fulcrum to lift his kitchen sink, had no earthly idea how to apply a common cement trowel, etc.

No, the intellectual yet idiot principle doesn’t limit itself to so-called elite institutions. In truth it permeates our bureaucracies (academia, government, politics, and media) — highly educated people who provide almost no creditable contribution to the conduct of civic affairs. Theoretical groupthink prevails in what constitutes a like-minded, unanimous echo chamber.

Normal working people, on the other hand, gain tacit, tactical knowledge from being a central part of a fertile environment composed of mentors and protégés. Indeed, what they know comes from actually having done something. It’s not in the books but in their heads.

It’s the product of down-to-earth experience, the value of which is inestimable. Indeed, they acquire a natural ability to make sound judgments . . .

Which serves to explain the deliberate choice of 63 million voters in 2016. Having a president who is dedicated to draining the swamp of entrenched intellectuals yet idiots (running everything and serving themselves at the expense of taxpayers) creates an opportunity to replace ill-motivated functionaries with honorable servants more interested in solving problems than simply debating or writing about them.

Consider, students at all levels nowadays, especially those “educating” in colleges and universities, are being indoctrinated with liberalism — prompted to adopt political perspectives that run counter to capitalism and favor socialism (hence the “free stuff” advocacy documented in polls).

Rather than being prepared for reality, they’re getting lessons on how to hide from it — therapy dogs and campus safe places included.

That sad development — coupled with the fact that reinvented American history is becoming the norm —ensures an IYI pool of future graduates (exiting the progressive propaganda pipeline) for partisan congressional bureaucrats like Nadler and Shiff and Pelosi to tap into for selfish purposes. Hence, intellectuals yet idiots demonstrating their lack of sophistication will be a common occurrence.

