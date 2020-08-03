Outrage has been directed at a St. Louis couple who brandished weapons outside their home as protesters neared. But the outrage in this incident should be directed toward protesters and the prosecutor who decided to charge them with unlawful use of a weapon.
The protesters took a shortcut through a gate in a private neighborhood on their way to the mayor’s home. According to charging documents, Mark McCloskey pointed an AR-15 rifle at protesters and his wife, Patricia, wielded a semiautomatic handgun.
“I believe in my heart of hearts that the only thing that kept those mobsters, that crowd, away from us is that we were standing there with guns,” Mark McCloskey told the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
You can debate whether the McCloskeys were trying to scare or provoke the protesters nearing their home. You also could argue that protesters posed a threat to the McCloskeys.
According to charging documents, investigators conducted “numerous” witness interviews about the June 28 incident. These law enforcement resources should have been directed elsewhere.
The city has struggled with violent crime for years. Just three years ago, FBI statistics revealed St. Louis had a murder rate of 66.1 per 100,000 people, the worst rate in the United States. Missouri’s governor has pointed to a backlog of cases and dozens of homicides that haven’t been prosecuted.
That’s why pursuing this case is a head-scratcher.
The felony charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison and a fine of $10,000. But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner has said she’s open to the McCloskeys avoiding jail time. So why go through with this charade? Ms. Gardner is up for reelection Tuesday, and the McCloskeys’ attorneys contend that her motivations are to drum up votes.
Whatever the motivations, Ms. Gardner obviously thinks otherwise.
“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis.”
While the choice of weapons may have been over the top, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says St. Louis has more pressing matters.
The governor has said he likely would pardon the McCloskeys if they were charged. Also, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has called for the charges to be dismissed.
We hope that cooler heads prevail here, and we are grateful that Missouri’s governor and attorney general have stepped forward to address this travesty of justice.