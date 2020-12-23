To our church leaders in Norfolk and across Northeast and North Central Nebraska: We see you and thank you.
In this unprecedented time during the COVID-19 pandemic, pastors and priests have faced many things they didn’t learn in seminary or Bible college.
COVID-19 forced many churches around the country to close their buildings and go to online services. While many churches in Norfolk and the region have since reopened, some are resorting to online Christmas Eve services because of social distancing restrictions.
Nevertheless, there’s still a hunger to gather and celebrate this Christmas. Just look at the strong turnout of about 1,000 vehicles — some of which were lined up 15 minutes before the event began — at the drive-through live nativity put on by four Lutheran churches earlier this month.
And we hope that portends good news for Norfolk and area churches that have faced unprecedented challenges over the past nine months since the coronavirus began its deadly march across the country.
Even though many states have allowed churches to resume meeting in person, attendance numbers at many churches have been a fraction of their previous numbers.
While on-site church attendance has understandably declined, the long-term worry is whether and when people will return, especially with research showing that church attendance overall in the United States has effectively halved since 1993.
That worries David Kinnaman, president of the prominent Christian research organization Barna Group. In a recent interview with NPR, he revealed that within the next 18 months, as many as one in five churches could permanently close as a result of the shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
To put that in perspective, of the roughly 50 churches in Norfolk, 10 of them would close their doors if his prediction holds true.
According to another Barna study, just over a third of practicing Christians are still and only attending their pre-COVID-19 church, and few (14%) have actually made a church switch amid the pandemic. It is more likely for a Christian to have stopped attending church altogether during the pandemic; in fact, 32% of practicing Christians have done just that. The remaining 18% of practicing Christians are viewing worship services from multiple churches throughout the month.
In Norfolk, while churches have bounced back somewhat since being allowed to reopen, now more than ever, local churches need your support. So whether your church’s Christmas Eve service is in-person or online, make a point of attending. We’ve said numerous times in this space to buy local and build local; let’s worship local, too.