There’s something reassuring about listening to billionaire Warren Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger. Maybe it is because they grew up in Nebraska, but listening to the pair speak — as they did much of last Saturday answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha — they tend to remind you of that relative who offers advice at family gatherings or a parent when needed.
The Omaha World-Herald, as it has in the past, was there to cover the pair’s talks to shareholders. Some of the comments reported by the newspaper included:
* Mr. Buffett reiterated his long-term optimism about the prospects for America even with the bitter political divisions today. “The problem now is that partisanship has moved more toward tribalism, and in tribalism you don’t even hear the other side,” he said.
* To avoid the biggest mistakes in life, Mr. Buffett said: “You should write your obituary and figure out how to live up to it.” Avoid debt. If in business, try to avoid taking on so much risk that a single mistake can wipe you out, he said.
Mr. Munger gave similarly simple advice: Invest less than you earn, avoid toxic people and activities, and keep learning throughout life.
These two men offer wisdom that still brings people from all over the world to Nebraska to hear. And when listening to their thoughts, most of it doesn’t seem difficult to grasp. In fact, it sounds like common sense. Maybe it is just that sometimes we get so much into looking for hidden gems of wisdom that we miss the most obvious things.
The fact that both men — who are in their 90s — remain optimistic about America and its future should help calm the nation. This despite a stock market that has taken many fluctuations and was down for the year — at least of last week —in conjunction with extremely high inflation, growing debt and a slowing down of the economy.
Many people offer financial help. Some have written books, some appear on television and some merely preach frugality and hard work to anyone willing to listen. While we can’t disagree with those ideas, we recognize there is something more in Mr. Munger and Mr. Buffett — passion.
When they talk, it is easy to feel moved because it feels like they genuinely care about the country and see great potential. Given their decades of living and the optimism they have, maybe everything is going to be OK after all.