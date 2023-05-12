There’s something reassuring about listening to billionaire Warren Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger. Maybe it is because they grew up in Nebraska, but listening to the pair speak — as they did much of last Saturday answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha — they tend to remind you of that relative who offers advice at family gatherings or a parent when needed.

The Omaha World-Herald, as it has in the past, was there to cover the pair’s talks to shareholders. Some of the comments reported by the newspaper included:

* Mr. Buffett reiterated his long-term optimism about the prospects for America even with the bitter political divisions today. “The problem now is that partisanship has moved more toward tribalism, and in tribalism you don’t even hear the other side,” he said.

* To avoid the biggest mistakes in life, Mr. Buffett said: “You should write your obituary and figure out how to live up to it.” Avoid debt. If in business, try to avoid taking on so much risk that a single mistake can wipe you out, he said.

Mr. Munger gave similarly simple advice: Invest less than you earn, avoid toxic people and activities, and keep learning throughout life.

These two men offer wisdom that still brings people from all over the world to Nebraska to hear. And when listening to their thoughts, most of it doesn’t seem difficult to grasp. In fact, it sounds like common sense. Maybe it is just that sometimes we get so much into looking for hidden gems of wisdom that we miss the most obvious things.

The fact that both men — who are in their 90s — remain optimistic about America and its future should help calm the nation. This despite a stock market that has taken many fluctuations and was down for the year — at least of last week —in conjunction with extremely high inflation, growing debt and a slowing down of the economy.

Many people offer financial help. Some have written books, some appear on television and some merely preach frugality and hard work to anyone willing to listen. While we can’t disagree with those ideas, we recognize there is something more in Mr. Munger and Mr. Buffett — passion.

When they talk, it is easy to feel moved because it feels like they genuinely care about the country and see great potential. Given their decades of living and the optimism they have, maybe everything is going to be OK after all.

Tags

In other news

Poppy Day announced — Jolene Smith

NORFOLK — The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 16, Norfolk and their volunteers will be distributing poppies on Saturday, May 20, to honor our veterans. This most enduring poppy tradition began in World War I when John McCrae wrote the poem “Flanders Fields,” which became well known throughou…

President Biden beats alternative

President Biden beats alternative

Haven’t we seen this never-ending story before? It’s just that the politics have flipped. When we had Democrats in power in the House, all we heard were bad stories about Donald Trump.

Awesome God — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Our minds are too finite to fully comprehend all God is. He has told us so much. Psalm 145 is one of the Bible’s greatest descriptions of God. His greatness is unsearchable (cannot be explored, mysterious). We can see His mighty acts. Majesty, goodness, righteousness, compassion, g…

A quick history lesson from 2024

A quick history lesson from 2024

President Joe Biden has made his bid for a second term official. The first big news following the announcement was his latest approval rating released by Gallup.

The debt limit: Same old song

The debt limit: Same old song

The very term “debt limit” makes a mockery of any kind of responsible budgeting. Each time the government reaches the “limit” it gets raised with the familiar scenarios that include threats of a government shutdown (an idea that increasingly appeals to some conservatives) and the claim that …

Thoughts on Lemon leaving CNN

Thoughts on Lemon leaving CNN

Well, we knew it was coming, didn’t we? Anyone who happened to tune in to CNN (not many do that on purpose anymore for good reason) over the past few years couldn’t have been surprised.