Nebraska has always been fortunate to have an ample supply of groundwater. Unfortunately, nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise, especially in portions of Northeast Nebraska.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District recently reported that the community of Osmond completed construction of two new wells and other improvements. These investments were needed as the existing wells were failing to meet the needs of its residents due to excessive nitrates.
What’s more, Dodge and Plainview are both looking for quality groundwater sources outside of their city limits. To pump water from these wells, up to 5 miles from town, the additional costs for the system will be approximately $2-3 million for each community.
“Nitrate in the water is relevant to all of us,” said Mike Sousek, LENRD general manager. “This is our water. The water we drink and use in our homes every day. The water we recreate with, grow our crops with, and plant and grow our lawns and gardens with. But, this same water could be affecting our health if it’s not properly managed.”
Nitrates in water aren’t the only concern. ABC News recently reported that farmers and their use of nitrogen are responsible for the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the ag industry. Also, the Washington Post reported that over-application of fertilizer is the central driver accelerating the nitrous oxide admissions that contribute to climate change. Nitrates may cause everything from birth defects to certain types of cancer, according to various studies. Experts have identified over-application of fertilizer is the central driver accelerating nitrous oxide emissions that contribute to climate change.
Some simple solutions that will help:
Not applying nitrogen in excess of recommendations. That includes lawns, which also contribute to the problem.
Not applying it all at once, such as in the spring, which increases chances of run-off with rain.
Universities are studying the problem. One thing that is being discovered in some areas is that producers can get by with much less nitrogen than suggested, even as low as 60-70% of the recommended amounts. This results in big savings for the producer and less opportunity for nitrogen to leach into the groundwater.
There are no easy answers to nitrate contamination. But we have to get this problem solved. Even with efforts to minimize further contamination, it probably is going to take decades to do so. It is a little like that adage, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” That goes for all of us — from farmers to homeowners. We need to quit making the situation worse.