At a time when professional sports needed a lift after recent years filled with too many with political demonstrations on the field and arrests and other trouble off the field, the National Hockey League and the Colorado Avalanche are providing feel-good stories.
First off, those who saw the Avalanche’s Game 6 win to claim the Stanley Cup over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lighting got to witness great family time on the ice afterward. There was the mingling of players with wives, sons, daughters, mothers and fathers. Sure, there is some of that after other major sporting events like the Super Bowl, but the NHL greatly controls who can be out on the ice. It is touching in this day and age of massive contracts to see players moved to tears by winning it and sharing their joy with close family.
The Avalanche won 16 of their 20 Stanley Cup playoff games in capturing the NHL championship for the first time in 21 years.
Last week in Denver, crowds estimated at more than 200,000 turned out for the parade to celebrate the win. Festivities included live music and players on jumbo screens. The city celebrated exuberantly.
For those unfamiliar, the Stanley Cup has a tradition where the winning team gets to have it for 100 days.
Traditionally, players each get it for at least a day. Players often bring it to their parents, a teacher or coaches who pushed them a little harder when they were younger. Newspapers and TV stations often cover these events.
There also are great stories about things that have happened with the Stanley Cup in its 130-year history. In 1994, the New York Rangers’ Ed Olczk watered Go For Gin — the Kentucky Derby winner — out of it at the Belmont Stakes. Another player baptized his daughter in the cup a couple of years later. The cup also has reportedly ended up in the bottom of a swimming pool of a player.
Another time, a player reportedly threw it off a deck in trying to throw it into a nearby pool, but it fell short and was damaged. There are many stories about things that have happened to it and how it has been repaired. Use a search engine or talk to a hockey fan for more crazy stories.
And in another great tradition, the cup is engraved with the names of the winning players, coaches, management and staff. The names are placed on silver bands for at least 52 years and as many as 65, depending on when the team wins. Old rings are removed and placed in the Hockey Hall of Fame as new rings are added.
Just think if the NCAA would have had such a tradition with Nebraska in the 1990s. Can you imagine what Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Ramaekers would have done with the crystal football when he brought it to his hometown, especially after being known as the first player to have doused legendary coach Tom Osborne with a bucket of Gatorade?