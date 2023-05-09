Squeezed last week between May Day on May 1 and Cinco de Mayo on May 5 was another holiday that deserved attention, too. Wednesday, May 3, was recognized as National Skilled Trades Day in the U.S.
While it hardly spurred the mailing of greeting cards or planning festive celebrations, it’s hard to argue with its importance and relevance since it came at a time when U.S. employers are scrambling to find 400,000 welders, 78,000 truck drivers and many others.
Stephanie Ferguson of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently said, “There are more than 10 million job openings in the U.S. — but only 5.7 million unemployed workers.” A large number of the unfilled jobs are skilled labor — the kind that community colleges in Nebraska and elsewhere are so adept at helping to fill.
We all probably are familiar with one of the factors in how the worker scarcity situation developed — the push to encourage students to pursue four-year college degrees. That took place, at least in part, because in the last half of the 20th century, those who obtained a bachelor’s degree consistently earned more over their careers than non-degree holders. That continues to be true for certain four-year degrees, like in computer and engineering programs.
But the world has changed.
Young people who enter the skilled trades workforce after completing training at a community college, a trade school or through an apprenticeship program can earn significant money and enjoy the security of knowing their skills will almost always be in demand.
Nationwide, the median salary for a respiratory therapist is $98,000. Construction managers earn a median of $120,000, while some mechanics earn $88,000. Salaries in the Midwest may not reach those levels, but they’re close.
“There’s a huge need for more workers across the HVAC and plumbing industry,” said Kevin Tindall, chairman of the U.S. Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association. “A skilled trade education can be an advantage in finding a job with those employers.”
If there are those who still hold the misconception that trade jobs have something of a lower status, they should know that the level of education and training receives is significant, including on-the-job training opportunities while still in school. They also should know that because nearly 40% of the 12 million or so individuals currently in the skilled trades workforce are over the age of 45 — with nearly half of those over the age of 55 — opportunities will be plentiful in the years to come.
So, next year when May rolls around on the calendar, it might just be appropriate to plan something special in honor of National Skilled Trades Worker Day on May 3.