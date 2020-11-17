What would Norfolk look like if not for visionaries with an eye far into the future?
Two of those visionaries — in our opinion and many others — are Joe Ferguson and Jim Bradford Jr, who have been instrumental in many projects in Norfolk’s past, present and future.
Ferguson — called “the godfather of economic development of Norfolk” by Mayor Josh Moenning — now has a street bearing his name in one of Norfolk’s new housing developments, and he received the prestigious Norfolk Oscar from the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. Bradford’s family name adorns the new Bradford Business Park, which is designed to attract new businesses, and he has been a key cog in recruiting and locating businesses and industry to the city.
But both have been quick to credit others in their efforts to help Norfolk grow.
“If it weren’t for visionary leadership, who knows where Norfolk would be,” Ferguson said at the street-naming ceremony this summer. “It takes a lot of patience, it takes a lot of time to make things work.”
While Ferguson specifically mentioned such community leaders as J. Paul McIntosh and Jerry Huse as setting the example for him, many others also have made their mark on Norfolk, both big and small.
Like Ferguson, Bradford has been a lead contributor to many of Norfolk’s most significant building campaigns, including Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk Senior Center, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau building, Norfolk Arts Center, Norfolk Veterans Home Heroes Park and the Norfolk Family YMCA expansion.
Bradford said he remembers when ground was broken for the current YMCA facility in 1980. At the time, he was the youngest person on the board of directors. Now — with a building expansion to boot — he feels like one of the oldest associated with it, Bradford said.
That means a new generation of community leaders has picked up the torch and sought to look ahead at what Norfolk would need for the future.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, that torch continues to burn brightly. Look around Norfolk and you see new housing developments across town, a state-of-the-art skate park and more.
And that excites both Ferguson and Bradford.
“We’re just getting started,” Ferguson said at the chamber banquet in August. “I wish I was 30 years younger because there is so much that is going to happen in this community in the next five, 15, 20 years.”
And now it’s the next generation’s turn to continue carrying that torch.