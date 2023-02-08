Gannett announced last week it has ended online commenting for most of its news sites. It was not about censorship, nor does it have anything to do with allowing only one political side to be posted.

Rather, the newspaper chain cited difficulties in having adequate staff to moderate comment sections. Some of Gannett’s larger outlets, including the Detroit Free Press, The Arizona Republic and The Cincinnati Enquirer, will retain online comments, but the majority of the company’s roughly 200 dailies will no longer allow readers to post comments to their websites.

Newspapers beyond Gannett that offer online commenting know that watching the comments can be time consuming. As some of the newspapers announced, “online comment spaces often ‘quickly devolve’ when left unmonitored, leading to off-topic discussions and verbal abuse.” In the past, Gannett has asked its reporters to help moderate these spaces, but that will no longer be possible because of “changes in staffing.”

Here at the Daily News, comments on stories on our social media sites are popular. The majority of people who engage are respectful in their conversations. Some readers also bring up other issues or spur more questions that lead to additional stories. That is healthy and part of what sets newspapers apart, serving as the community pulse as they have done for decades in the letters to the editor section.

While the Daily News still runs letters to the editor and receives a healthy number, we know that not everyone reads the print product. Online comments helps reach those readers.

Joe Sommer, a Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch subscriber since the 1980s, is quoted in an Editor & Publisher article announcing the Gannett change that comments were one of the few ways for “regular citizens” to have their voices heard.

“Here in Columbus, we’ve lost a number of alternative papers, and we don’t have public access TV anymore,” Sommer said. “There are just very few ways for regular citizens to get their message to a wider audience in the mainstream media.” Sommer, who used to work in Ohio’s state government, noted that local politicians often read the comments.

A healthy community needs civic involvement and discussion. Topics like should a city sales tax be increased benefit from vigorous discussion. Should downtown parking be changed? Do we need more regulations concerning water? Are schools adequately funded? Civic discussion helps.

Daily News readers may continue to submit letters to the editor and comment on these topics and others. But, as other newspapers state, with free speech comes social responsibility, including being civil. We ask that our readers be respectful toward one another, the subjects in the story and the newspaper. And, finally, don’t sink to name calling and profanity.

