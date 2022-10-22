On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, I became Norfolk’s newest resident. After 14 monotonous hours on the road, I rolled into town about 2 p.m.
Fourteen hours is a long time behind the wheel, especially when those hours, and the miles you’re covering, are carrying you away from home in Texas. As eager as I was to get here, crossing the Red River got me a little misty, I have to admit.
Within two minutes of my arrival here, I had met my first real Norfolkan, and its been a steady stream of new friends since then. What I noticed right from the jump is that you Nebraskans are an inquisitive bunch.
So, for my first offering to this column, I thought I’d take the time to answer what I’d call the top 10 questions I’ve received since I started calling Norfolk my home this month. Here goes...
1. Do you know how to say Norfolk? I thought I did. Turns out I was wrong. What’s more interesting is the story behind why it’s pronounced “Nor-fork.” I’ve heard the tale no less than 10 times now and it never gets old.
2. Can you drive in the snow? I like to think that I’m a pretty good driver. Having been raised in West Texas, where we typically got 12-15 inches of snow per year, I think I honed some fair snow and ice driving skills. These qualifications, however, have not proven very convincing to most Norfolkans that I’ve met. Generally they respond with something like, “You don’t know how to drive in the snow...”.
3. Have you ever played Keno? Not until I got here. My first visit to the 5th Street (icehouse) opened my eyes to the game and there I learned that Keno is not just a game, it’s a way of life for some folks. There’s even a restaurant and bar dedicated to it. Wow!
4. Have you ever lived in a basement? Not until now. We don’t have basements in Texas ... at least not most of us. When I was a kid, my grandmother had a makeshift root cellar where I got to sit when I was “up to no good,” as she used to say. That was about as close as we got.
5. Who’s your favorite NFL team? (because obviously your favorite college team is the Huskers...) OK, so this is a tough one. Not necessarily because of who my favorite NFL team is ... Broncos ... but because much to the disbelief of some of the friendly folks I’ve met here, I am not a Huskers fan. Now before you lose your hats ... I believe that Tom Osborne was one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. Maybe that will get me a pass.
6. Do you like good Mexican food? (because we have a lot of it...) Seriously? Having been a lifer (until now) in the state of Texas, I think I know a thing or two about good Mexican food. I plan to take a tour of the local Mexican joints in the next week or two, but I’ll tell ya ... it’s gonna be a hard sell.
7. Why on earth did you move from Galveston, Texas, to Norfolk? For work. After spending the first two-thirds of my professional life as an entrepreneur and business owner, I sold my business and decided to become a writer. The good folks at the Daily News were good enough to give me a shot. I hope to make the most of it.
8. How much are you paying for gas in Texas? Loaded question. Typically it doesn’t take long for the answer to this questions to turn into a political discussion about the economy and inflation. I’ll try to steer clear of all that and say that it’s really high; about $3.55 per gallon for regular and still close to $4.50 for a gallon of diesel. It’s come down a bit in that past couple months, though, and we’re all thankful for that.
9. What do you think of the folks in Nebraska? There’s a song that some of you may have heard by George Hamilton IV about Abilene, Texas, and what a friendly town it is. Well, from my brief experience, Abilene has nothing on Norfolk. I’ve been greeted with nothing but friendly faces and plenty of good guidance since I got here.
10. Oh ya?... Seems like one of the trademarks of a true Midwesterner is to interject “Oh ya?” in the middle of the conversation when the other person says something of interest. What I’m learning is that “Oh ya?” is a Nebraskan’s way of saying, “Keep talking...I’m listening.”
To those of you I’ve met and am getting to know, a warm thank you for being more friendly and accommodating than I could have possibly expected. To those that I haven’t met yet, I am sincerely looking forward to it, and to you I’ll say “Howdy!”