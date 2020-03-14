Vote 2020

Election commissioners are in the process of learning how to operate new ballot-counting machines for all 93 Nebraska counties. They also are getting devices that voters with disabilities can use to mark ballots.

The new equipment upgrade is made possible with $11.2 million provided last year by the Nebraska Legislature.

The equipment, which arrived earlier this year at the Madison County Courthouse, makes Nebraska one of the first states to implement the new voting equipment. It will be put to use for the first time during the Tuesday, May 12, primary.

Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner, said Nebraska also is working with Homeland Security to make sure that all the votes are counted and are correct, without any risk of the equipment being tampered with. As with the current equipment, the new machines will not be connected to the internet.

"It probably involves more on our end because there are steps we have to go through," Pruss said, "but if individuals are used to working with an iPad and doing surveys off an iPad, it's probably no different

than that. It's so simple."

Pruss and other members of the county have been receiving training with the new equipment.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen had called the purchases a step toward ensuring that Nebraska elections remain "secure, reliable and accurate."

"Nebraska's eligible voters can be confident that their ballots will continue to be cast securely and counted accurately," he said.

The machines will replace equipment that has come to the end of its life cycle. The machines in use now were purchased in 2005 with federal Help America Vote Act funds and were expected to last about 15 years.

We support the new ballot-counting machines. There is nothing more important to the security of a nation than voting, including that every vote is counted.

We know it involves more work initially to learn how the machines work, set them up and receive training, but the same thing occurred with earlier generations as advances have taken place.

Before ballots were counted by computers, teams of election officials had to manually count every ballot, sometimes delaying final election totals for a day or more. The advent of automation has been a positive trend, especially now that the equipment has been fine-tuned for simplicity and accuracy.

