A new initiative called the SafeCam program is taking advantage of technology to try and prevent crime and catch criminals. The system uses a variety of cameras in both businesses and residential areas and teams up with police departments to help deter and detect criminal acts.
According to SafeCam’s website, “A business or property owner installs a surveillance system on their property. At this point, the camera likely serves as a deterrent to criminal activity. However, unbeknownst to them, the surveillance system may have recorded criminal activity occurring nearby. The (Unified Police Department) SafeCam program identifies surveillance systems in the area which may have captured the event. An officer may contact the owner and request they search their camera system for anything relating to the crime. If anything was captured, the officer uses this information to help identify the perpetrator.”
The system has been used in metro areas like Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Greater Salt Lake City, New Orleans and some Minneapolis-St. Paul suburbs.
As crime has increased in most places across the country and efforts are made to cut police budgets, it seems like a good tool to help provide more eyes in the community.
So what’s not to like?
The Minneapolis Tribune reported that there are concerns. The American Civil Liberties Union encourages cities to give residents and elected leaders a role in deciding how surveillance technology is used. About 20 cities have enacted laws, though none is in Minnesota, the newspaper reported.
The concerns include privacy and that high crime areas could be targeted for surveillance, which could lead to racial profiling. We understand that concern, but isn’t any area where there is a lot of crime and calls for assistance worthy of more patrolling or attention?
We also understand that nobody likes to be watched, but aren’t neighborhood watches already consisting of residents watching activity in their own neighborhoods? Isn’t this just an extension of that tool?
To us, it sounds like it has the potential to be a good program. There should not be any privacy issues since the police cannot access the video feed remotely. In order to do that, such as if the homeowner catches a crime on video, the police need to be invited to review it. Individuals and business who participate do it voluntarily.
At a time when many areas of the country are experiencing high levels of crime, it makes sense to have another tool to help law enforcement and protect law-abiding residents.