Other than the stock market’s overall strong performance in recent months, there hasn’t been an abundance of positive economic news as Nebraska and the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why it was so encouraging to review the results of a new report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research. Although far from indicating that economic utopia lies ahead, there were several positive indicators to contemplate, including:
Leading economic indicators, such as building permits and manufacturing hours, increased 1.83% during October, the report says. That’s an improvement from previous months.
Nebraska’s economy has recovered about 75% to 80% of the employment losses it incurred since April from the COVID-19 slowdown.
Next year should bring Nebraska’s economy back to some degree of normalcy. The state should have total recovery from the COVID-19 losses by the middle of 2021.
Building permits for single-family homes and airline passenger enplanements also grew modestly during October.
“The rising indicator confirms that the Nebraska economy should continue to expand over the next six months,” said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research.
At this point, it’s important to insert a caveat.
It’s that the expectations of a return to normalcy do not account for the normal growth the state would have experienced if there had been no pandemic.
“We probably would have grown 1-2% during that time period” without a pandemic, Mr. Thompson said.
In other words, the economy has recouped its losses but hasn’t grown as much as it likely would have if the pandemic hadn’t struck.
“Usually when there’s a recession, it takes four or five years to have a 100% catch-up to the trend line. I think we will be back to the pre-pandemic employment in 2021, but actually getting back to the trend line will take a few years more,” he added.
Even so, at the pandemic low point last spring, few would have predicted the positive rebound now being experienced. And having effective COVID-19 vaccines will also boost confidence in the business sector by reducing uncertainty. “You won’t have to worry about a fourth wave or fifth wave, all those things,” Mr. Thompson said.
All in all, Nebraskans have to be pleased — and reassured — by recent economic trends. Yes, there definitely still are businesses and workers suffering financially, but there’s reason to believe that a rebound will continue.