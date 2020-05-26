Those who choose to run for and be elected to office — especially high-profile positions — know that they will be subjected to criticism.
That’s always been true, but perhaps especially so in recent years as a sense of hyperpartisanship has overtaken the country at times.
Combine that with a global pandemic the likes of which hasn’t been seen since early in the 20th century, and there’s the greater potential — and likelihood — of elected officials being subjected to the ire of critics.
President Donald Trump, obviously, has been the target of much of that, but the nation’s governors haven’t escaped scrutiny either.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been especially criticized by state lawmakers, most frequently those of the Democratic Party.
Criticism has come, for example, in regard to health directives, the lack of COVID-19 testing and, conversely, the particulars of an effort to get more testing done.
So it seems only fair and proper to share a recent report by a free-market group in existence since the Ronald Reagan administration that focused on how America’s governors are handling the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the economy. The Committee to Unleash Prosperity was created by economists Art Laffer and Stephen Moore, along with publisher Steve Forbes, and espouses a pro-business approach.
It’s worth noting that the report’s highest scores went to Govs. Jared Polis of Colorado, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Bill Lee of Tennessee, Mark Gordon of Wyoming — and Gov. Ricketts.
Mr. Moore — one of the report’s authors — said one of the reasons for the report was “our analysis shows quite clearly that the states that open up the soonest and the safest … will have much swifter and stronger recoveries than states that stay closed.”
The report considered the severity of the coronavirus in each state and the need to keep citizens safe and healthy but also assessed “how measured or damaging their actions have been with respect to safeguarding their economies.”
The study measured lockdown orders, business closures, hospital and outdoor activity orders, and the degree of punitive actions on enforcing these measures.
A perspective offered by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was highlighted in the report, and it bears worth repeating: “The reality is we can’t stop the coronavirus, it’s going to remain in our communities until we have a vaccine available. So, we have to learn to live with it without letting it govern our lives.”
That’s been the mindset of Gov. Ricketts, too, as he has introduced a gradual loosening of restrictions on the state, including businesses. We’re glad he’s taken that route, and we’re pleased he’s received some praise for it, too.