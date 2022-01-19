Ed Rollins and Harrison Rogers are no neophytes when it comes to politics or the business world. Mr. Rollins is a veteran political consultant and campaign organizer, while Mr. Rogers is a renowned entrepreneur and political volunteer.
So, if they come together on a project, it’s not based on any wide-eyed innocence or naivete. It’s because they see a huge need — a problem, a challenge — that needs to be addressed in this nation. It’s one that we believe many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans also would embrace.
They are serving as the co-chairmen of the new Restore Our Freedom political action committee because they believe American freedom is under assault.
“From inept White House leadership to a radical congressional agenda and an emboldened federal bureaucracy, never before have the tenets of America’s founding — life, liberty and the pursue of happiness — been so fundamentally besieged,” they recently wrote.
They suggest that today’s Democrats — who they describe as the most left-wing party in U.S. history — are largely responsible for this threat to individual rights. And in looking at their list of reasons why, it’s difficult to argue with them.
Consider:
Months after a botched withdrawal that saw 13 U.S. service members killed by the Taliban, hundreds of Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan. As new details continue to emerge, it is clear that President Joe Biden ignored his military generals, who requested that thousands of American troops remain in the unstable country. Instead, the Biden administration retreated on all fronts.
Meanwhile, at home, Mr. Biden and other Democrats continue to preside over the worst border crisis in two decades. In 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 2 million illegal immigrant encounters — most of them along the U.S.-Mexico border and a whopping 202 percent increase from 2020.
Consider also the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, which has led Democrats to tread all over the Constitution in seeking to to impose vaccine mandates on tens of millions of Americans.
Inflation is above 5 percent – the highest in 30 years. Elevated price levels are expected to last well into 2022, while millions of Americans refuse to work, content with government handouts that undermine small business job creation.
The Restore Our Freedom effort has a clear mission that deserves support: Stand up for rights, not mandates. Stand up for security, not chaos. Stand up for strength, not weakness. Stand up for jobs, not handouts. Stand up for freedom, not tyranny.