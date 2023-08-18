During the 2023 legislative session, state senators passed Legislative Bill 753, better known as the Opportunity Scholarship Act (OSA). With the passage of the bill on a 33-11 vote by senators, Nebraskans now will be able to donate up to half their annual state income tax liability — capped at $100,000 per individual — to scholarship programs for private schools.
The bill is designed to give the parents of students more of a choice about where their children attend school and the education they receive. Nebraska joins 48 other state in the U.S. that have adopted similar legislation to create more educational opportunities for students in their states.
We believe that opening up educational options and creating more opportunities for young students in our state is a good idea.
Opponents of the legislation argue that it will ultimately harm the state’s public schools financially. They are hoping to gather enough signatures of registered voters who are opposed to the legislation to put the matter on the ballot next year.
But it’s important to note that Gov. Jim Pillen and the Legislature allocated $1 billion to the state’s public education fund so public school budgets would not be affected by the passage of LB 753.
According to the legislation, the OSA scholarship fund will be capped at $25 million.
Taxpayers who wish to participate in the OSA program may designate which schools receive the benefit of their donation, but they can’t direct funds to a specific child.
The bill’s author, state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, has said that, at its essence, the bill is about providing Nebraska families with a choice in the education of their children. In a talk in Norfolk earlier this week, she pointed to the state of Florida, which has seen dramatic improvements in the quality of education in the state following the passage of similar legislation.
One of the significant benefits to these scholarship programs is that lower-income families will potentially have the opportunity to send their children to private or charter schools.
In their efforts to promote more diverse educational environments, many Nebraska private schools are designating scholarships specifically for low-income students or for those with special needs. Many of the families of these students might not otherwise ever be able to afford to have their children attend these schools.
We believe that Nebraska children deserve to have the best possible educational opportunities, based on their educational needs, regardless of their location or their income bracket. Passage of the OSA is a big step toward providing that.