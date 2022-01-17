Not all Northeast and North Central Nebraskans may have paid close attention to the recent news that Russian hackers leveled a ransomware attack on an Iowa farming cooperative and demanded $5.9 million to unlock the co-op’s computer networks.
But you can bet that employees and farmer-stockholders of Nebraska’s ag co-ops did.
It’s the kind of thing that can have almost any co-op manager or IT specialist wondering who might be next because the sophistication level of many computer hackers just continues to increase.
Which is why the University of Nebraska’s recent decision about a new research focus makes so much sense.
NU announced that it has become the academic partner to the National Strategic Research Institute and, as a result, will provide support to U.S. Strategic Command. That’s because safeguarding the nation’s food and water supplies is viewed — as it should be — as a national security issue.
Through the Collaborative Biosecurity Laboratory in the Morrison Life Sciences Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus, researchers will look at how they can repurpose defense technologies to better safeguard agriculture.
What also makes sense — as well as proving to be good timing — is the decision by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to award Northeast Community College in Norfolk with a $450,000 grant to offer IT/cybersecurity training to ag co-ops and their employees.
The college’s RuralTech+ program will offer short-term, noncredit training to co-op workers — as well as others who might be interested.
The ransomware attack on the Iowa co-op is serving as, if nothing else, a reminder that whatever can be done should be done to try to prevent similar situations.
The hacking group BlackMatter threatened to publish a terabyte of the cooperative’s data, including invoices, research and development documents, and the source code to its soil-mapping technology, if it did not receive the ransom payment in cryptocurrency.
The cooperative took its computer network offline to isolate the incursion and shuttered its soil-mapping software — a master-control system that optimizes irrigation and fertilization — as a precaution. Farmers, meanwhile, began using paper scale tickets to log their grain hauls as they dropped them off at the cooperative.
The University of Nebraska’s new research alliance, as well as Northeast’s upcoming training options, are both examples of needed responses to the changing world we find ourselves living in. It’s a world where physical crime remains a threat, but cybercrime is becoming even more of a prevalent issue.