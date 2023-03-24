Americans expect that when they buy hamburger or pork shoulder at the grocery store, the labels affixed to the packages mean what they say. That includes that if the product states it was a “Product of USA,” it actually was.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted a survey last year that found the majority of consumers believed the “Product of USA” label means the product came from animals born and raised in the country. It seems like a no-brainer, but it isn’t.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is from Iowa, noticed that the “Product of the USA” label wasn’t always correct. So, earlier this week, federal agriculture officials released new requirements that mean labels on meat, poultry or eggs that state — “Product of USA” — must mean the meat came from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.” As such, no longer will beef, pork or meat from other countries get mixed into U.S. hamburger or sausage — or other products — and then repackaged and labeled “Product of USA.”
Why does it matter? For one, it helps Northeast and North Central Nebraska producers who raise cattle, hogs, sheep and poultry. American consumers want to support American farmers. In addition, it is a matter of food quality and safety. USDA standards are the highest in the world, designed to ensure food safety. It’s not hyperbole to say that locally raised beef and pork is among the best in the world.
Ever go to a farmers market? Consumers are interested in where their food originates. They want transparency, including learning more about how the livestock was raised.
Thomas Gremillion, director of food policy for the Consumer Federation of America, has been quoted in many news stories this week about the labeling change. Mr. Gremillion said it is a “small but important step” that should have been made long ago. Under the previous rule, as Mr. Gremillion noted, a cow could be raised in Mexico under that country’s regulations for feed and medications, then shipped across the border and slaughtered that same day to make ground beef and steaks that qualify as “Product of USA.”
But does this rule go far enough? The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has suggested eliminating the voluntary USA labels and replacing them with stricter standards — verified by the USDA. The group argues for Country Of Origin Labeling, also known as COOL.
COOL would require companies to list where livestock are born, raised and slaughtered. That requirement was rolled back in 2015, according to the AP, when international trade disputes and a ruling from the World Trade Organization came about. Is it because other countries can’t compete?
It is worth noting that COOL remains for other foods, including fish, shellfish, fresh and frozen fruit, vegetables and nuts. Shouldn’t meat, which the U.S. does better and more safely than everyone else, be a requirement as well?