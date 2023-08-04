Between aggressive economic development plans in downtown Norfolk, the Johnson Park project and new developments with industry partners, such as the Norfolk soybean crush facility, some residents in south Norfolk may feel a bit overlooked.
Given the age and condition of many commercial properties and limited options for shopping or hospitality, a number of business and property owners south of Omaha Avenue have expressed the desire for more attention from city officials in order to drive rehabilitation in south Norfolk. We agree that this is an important piece of future growth and development in the community.
Erik Pavlik, owner of The Depot located on Northwestern Avenue, said during a recent walk through of the building that he is open to ideas when it comes to who or what might occupy the space. For many years, The Depot was one of Norfolk’s most popular nightspots, but since the club owners closed their doors, the building has remained vacant, hampering restaurant, entertainment and tourist traffic in the area.
It’s a similar situation for the former Norfolk Livestock Sales building located on South First Street. A year ago, it was announced that the building was being sold and that plans were underway for a redevelopment of the property into a family entertainment center. But that project hasn’t materialized.
Earlier this year, south Norfolk business owners and residents joined with city leaders in holding a “kickoff” meeting to address the needs in the area and to discuss how best to spur revitalization there.
At the meeting, Mayor Josh Moenning said he is in favor of taking big steps toward building momentum in south Norfolk. Moenning said he believes the city should offer the same sorts of incentives to would-be developers in south Norfolk as have been offered for projects in other parts of the community.
Others who attended the initial meeting were the owners of Hank and Snook’s Mint Bar, Jake’s and The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, as well as several citizens and property owners. They all expressed interest in making substantive improvements to south Norfolk, wanting the city to take a more active role leading the effort.
Since that first meeting, city officials and south Norfolkans have continued to meet and are currently in the process of defining some key objectives and determining the best possible alternatives for developing and rehabilitating that part of town.
According to the city’s economic development website, new development projects could be eligible for tax increment funding incentives, as well as other property location and funding alternatives.
In our opinion, rejuvenation in south Norfolk could be a catalyst not only for nightlife or entertainment, but also for housing, recreational and retail growth in the community. It’s time for an all-out effort to drive this growth.