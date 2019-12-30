NDN logo

The Daily News has a few new faces in the newsroom.

Here at the Daily News, our staff members have many talents, whether it be writing stories, editing stories, writing headlines, designing pages, shooting video and taking photographs. In the past, a reporter wrote stories, an editor made those stories better and a page designer put those stories onto a page. More often than not, these days, many of our staff must do all of the above, while always striving for excellence.

You can say the same for our three newest staff members. Readers already have seen their work this month in the Daily News, but here’s a chance to offer a little bit more about them.

— Lauren Wagner has taken over the education beat and also will fill in occasionally with copy editing and page design. Readers saw her work last week covering the state one-act competition in Norfolk, and she also have covered the Norfolk school board and the Northeast Community College board of governors. Lauren is a Doane University graduate who has moved back to Nebraska after covering a little of everything for a newspaper in California.

— Myranda Nerud has joined the Daily News as an assistant news editor, with her primary duties being copy editing and page design. She also will be writing the occasional feature story. The bulk of her work so far has been on designing the Norfolk & Region page. Myranda is a Northwest Missouri State University graduate who has previously worked at the Beatrice Sun and Seward County Independent, as well as done page design at the newspaper in Jefferson City, Missouri.

— Ron Petersen also is an assistant news editor who will be doing primarily copy editing and page design. He also will be covering sporting events and doing sports features, one example being his story on Norfolk native Tyler Hagedorn, now a basketball player at the University of South Dakota. Ron is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has done sports reporting and page design for the Grand Island Independent and was sports editor for the Douglas County Post-Gazette.

Day after day, we talk about attitude and excellence here at the Daily News, and we hope that shines through in both the work we produce and our writers, editors and photographers.

With new faces come new ideas, and we here at the Daily News are excited to see how we can continue to be your source for news.

