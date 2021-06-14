Not only does the Daily News have graduates from Wayne State College and Northeast Community College in this corner of the state, but also from colleges across the state.
In addition to several from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Doane, Midland and Chadron State also are represented in our newsroom, as is the University of Nebraska at Kearney, with the addition of our summer intern. More recently, we’ve added a couple of new writers from outside Nebraska.
Avid Daily News readers may have noticed these new names in the paper over the past few months, in addition to another name that is appearing a little less frequently.
Starting with the familiar name, Sheryl Schmeckpeper has retired after 25 years as the Living page editor. She has been a trusted, valuable source of Norfolk history, and she has continued to write occasional stories. Not only did she design the Living page each day, but she epitomizes what we value in our staff members, doing the job with excellence.
You also can say the same for our newest staff members. Readers already have seen their work in the Daily News, but here’s a chance to offer a little bit more about them.
Victoria Nelson joined the staff in January. Hailing from North Carolina, she graduated in December from Liberty University, where she worked as a copy editor and reporter at her college newspaper. In spring 2020, she completed an internship with C-FAM as a United Nations reporting intern. In addition to writing stories and working on the news desk, she also compiles information for the Living page.
James Murphy is another addition from the East Coast, joining the Daily News in March. He grew up in New York and graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 after covering sports for at the school’s newspaper and working at the two on-campus radio stations. At the Daily News, he’s covering and writing about boys sports.
Closer to home, Mitchell Lierman is the Daily News’ summer intern. He is pursuing degrees in journalism and theater production at UNK. A graduate of West Point-Beemer High School, he helped revive the school’s student news and also wrote for 20 Below at the Daily News. At UNK, Mitch works for the Antelope student newspaper. Here, he has been writing feature stories and covering traditional summer events.
With new faces come new ideas — regardless of where they’re from — and we are excited to see how they can continue to be make the Daily News the place you turn to for news.