Not only does the Daily News have graduates from Wayne State College and Northeast Community College in this corner of the state, but also from colleges across the state.

In addition to several from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Doane, Midland and Chadron State also are represented in our newsroom, as is the University of Nebraska at Kearney, with the addition of our summer intern. More recently, we’ve added a couple of new writers from outside Nebraska.

Avid Daily News readers may have noticed these new names in the paper over the past few months, in addition to another name that is appearing a little less frequently.

Starting with the familiar name, Sheryl Schmeckpeper has retired after 25 years as the Living page editor. She has been a trusted, valuable source of Norfolk history, and she has continued to write occasional stories. Not only did she design the Living page each day, but she epitomizes what we value in our staff members, doing the job with excellence.

You also can say the same for our newest staff members. Readers already have seen their work in the Daily News, but here’s a chance to offer a little bit more about them.

 Victoria Nelson joined the staff in January. Hailing from North Carolina, she graduated in December from Liberty University, where she worked as a copy editor and reporter at her college newspaper. In spring 2020, she completed an internship with C-FAM as a United Nations reporting intern. In addition to writing stories and working on the news desk, she also compiles information for the Living page.

 James Murphy is another addition from the East Coast, joining the Daily News in March. He grew up in New York and graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 after covering sports for at the school’s newspaper and working at the two on-campus radio stations. At the Daily News, he’s covering and writing about boys sports.

 Closer to home, Mitchell Lierman is the Daily News’ summer intern. He is pursuing degrees in journalism and theater production at UNK. A graduate of West Point-Beemer High School, he helped revive the school’s student news and also wrote for 20 Below at the Daily News. At UNK, Mitch works for the Antelope student newspaper. Here, he has been writing feature stories and covering traditional summer events.

With new faces come new ideas — regardless of where they’re from — and we are excited to see how they can continue to be make the Daily News the place you turn to for news.

Tags

In other news

The muddled thinking of ‘Antiracism’

The muddled thinking of ‘Antiracism’

Recently, a clip of America’s most prominent racial grifter, Ibram X. Kendi, began making the rounds on Twitter. Kendi, the author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” has undoubtedly made a fortune by indicting those who disagree with him as complicit in American racism — and by providing partial …

Wrong demographics — Terence Brown

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Sometimes, the biases of a culture are not obvious while a person is part of the culture. Sometimes, those biases seem obvious to a visitor.

Voters will let president know if they like increased federal spending

Voters will let president know if they like increased federal spending

President Biden proposes a $6 trillion budget he claims “will strengthen our nation’s economy and improve our long-run fiscal health.” His acting Office of Management and Budget director, Shalanda Young, told reporters the budget seeks “robust, durable economic growth and broadly shared pros…

Why we should engage in ritual

Why we should engage in ritual

When I lived in France many years ago, I went to Mass regularly at Notre Dame Cathedral. My French was not so good, so the ability to attend Mass in Latin was a blessing, because I was able to understand much of what was going on.

Democrats should fear crime wave

Democrats should fear crime wave

On the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, dozens of gunshots rang out in the middle of the day at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, forcing reporters and bystanders to duck and cover.