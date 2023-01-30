The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed late last year by both chambers of Congress by wide margins isn’t perfect legislation, but it will make strides in strengthening this nation’s defense.
Perhaps the biggest concern is that although Congress proposed spending of $858 billion for military and national security programs, the final version signed by President Biden reduced that to $816 billion.
Even so, the funding will be vital as the U.S. works to counter the growing global threat of the Chinese Communist Party and as Russia continues its war against Ukraine.
The bill contains numerous provisions that enhance military readiness. Among other things, it prohibits the early retirement of combat platforms, such as the F-22 fighter; calls for the procurement of 11 Navy ships; restores funding for the sea-launched nuclear cruise missile; acquires a 12th Coast Guard national security cutter; and reforms the National Defense Stockpile.
The bill strengthens the munitions industrial base as well, not only by additional funding, but by authorizing the Pentagon to enter into multiyear, bulk-buy contracts.
Receiving considerable publicity was the provision in the bill that lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members. As Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense, recently wrote, “It is hard to argue the wisdom of separating service members or denying enlistment to volunteers for declining to take the vaccine.”
The recruiting crisis led the final version of the legislation to shrink the Army’s end strength by 33,000 soldiers from its 2022 authorized level. That remains a concern, and more validation for dropping the vaccine mandate.
In addition to what’s included in the legislation, it’s also important to note what isn’t included. Thankfully, dropped were several provisions requiring reports on personal characteristics unrelated to professional competence. The previous House version, for example, required corporations doing business with the Pentagon to report on the sexual preference, race, ethnicity and sex makeup of their boards.
The final bill also dropped the Senate provision that would have required women to register for the draft.
One item added to the bill was the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act. This will serve to enhance U.S.–Taiwanese relations in the face of Chinese adventurism. It authorizes $10 billion over five years to strengthen security cooperation, makes Taiwan eligible for a regional contingency munition stockpile and combats Chinese coercive activities. The legislation also includes increased accountability for Ukraine aid.
Lawmakers should be congratulated on narrowing the bill to mostly focus on enhancing warfighting capabilities. The net result should be a stronger, more effective U.S. military.