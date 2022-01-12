In her first few months as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan has already reshaped American antitrust enforcement — and not for the better.
She’s long been a strong advocate of progressive antitrust reform, but since assuming her role with the FTC, the ideas she’s espousing border on radical.
Trace Mitchell, policy counsel at the trade organization NetChoice, recently wrote, “From overturning well-established policy to instituting a public relations gag order and a command-and-control style approach to FTC administration, Khan is fundamentally changing the FTC and how America approaches competition policy.”
When her FTC nomination went before the Senate, 28 senators voted against her. Even more probably would have if they had been informed by the Biden administration that not only was she up for appointment, but that the president also intended to make her chairwoman.
She seems largely uninterested in receiving feedback from the public, which is a wrongheaded approach. Ms. Khan has held just four open meetings since she was first confirmed to the FTC, providing less and less notice and less time for public comment each time.
At one meeting, the trade commission members didn’t actually even listen to oral public comments until after they’d already voted on the issue at end. Ms. Khan also has a practice of not giving her fellow commissioners time to review — let alone meaningfully consider — written public comments that have been submitted on trade issues.
What’s more, within less than a week after her confirmation, Ms. Khan’s chief of staff issued a gag order on FTC officials, prohibiting staff members from participating in public events or speaking to the press.
All the while, despite a lack of public input, Ms. Khan has introduced radical changes. For example, Ms. Khan and her Democrat-appointed colleagues have voted to no longer have the promotion of consumer welfare as a priority enforcement goal.
The FTA also has increased the number of merger cases that require prior approval, thereby creating more bureaucratic red tape. And she pushed for merger guidelines to be overturned, despite the fact that they had been issued by the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice just a year ago.
As Mr. Mitchell wrote, “What’s the end result? An approach to FTC enforcement where Khan can unilaterally sit as judge, jury and executioner.”
Mr. Mitchell may be guilty of a bit of hyperbole, but he’s right in expressing concern where yet another liberal appointee of the Biden administration is taking the federal government on a radical swing to the left.