New approach needed with nuclear waste disposal

Perhaps other than those familiar with the Yucca Mountain area in Nevada, there probably are longtime residents of North Central Nebraska who are as knowledgeable about the complicated problem of nuclear waste disposal as anyone.
It was in Boyd County that US Ecology proposed building and operating a nuclear waste facility — a proposal that proved to be ill-fated for a number of reasons, including political factors.
That was decades ago, but the issue of where to dispose of nuclear waste still has not been resolved in the United States.
Any number of presidents have, in effect, kicked the can down the road rather than addressing the issue. Members of Congress haven’t helped, either.
Count Llewellyn King, host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS, among those who are concerned about the lack of a solution. “The feeling that nuclear waste is an insoluble problem has seeped into the public consciousness. People, who otherwise would be nuclear supporters, ask, ‘Ah, but what about the waste?’ ” he recently wrote.
Let’s go back to President Jimmy Carter in 1977. He believed that reprocessing nuclear waste — as they do in France, Russia, Japan and other countries — would lead to nuclear proliferation. Just months in office, President Carter banned reprocessing.
Since then, it’s been the policy of succeeding administrations that the whole, massive nuclear core should be buried. After considering regional sites — such as that in Boyd County — a national site was chosen at Yucca Mountain in Nevada. Some $15 billion to $18 billion already has been spent readying the site with its tunnels, rail lines and passive ventilation.
But in 2010, U.S. Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nevada) — then the majority leader in the Senate — said no to Yucca Mountain. It’s generally believed that Sen. Reid was bowing to casino interests in Las Vegas.
Llewellyn King wrote, “The nuclear power industry had pinned all its hopes on Yucca Mountain being revived under Donald Trump: He had promised it would be. Then on Feb. 6, and with an eye to the election, he tweeted, “Nevada, I hear you and my administration will RESPECT you!”
In the U.S. Department of Energy, which was promoting Yucca Mountain, gears are crashing, rationales are being torn up and new ones thought up, even as the nuclear waste continues to pile up at operating reactors. No one has any idea what comes next.
Mr. King’s idea is to leave the past behind and establish a national prize for new ideas on managing nuclear waste. The prize must be substantial: not less than $20 million. It could be financed by companies like Google or Microsoft, which have lots of money, and a declared interest in clean air.
The old concepts have been so tinkered with and politicized that nuclear waste is now a political horror story. Perhaps it is time for a new approach.