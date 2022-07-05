One has to give credit to Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council for refusing to sit back on their heels. They have tried to make the community more attractive to young people — and others — by continuing to address issues.
Whether it is working with public and private partners, including Northeast Community College, the Norfolk Family YMCA and Wayne State College, the city has led with the Riverfront development, downtown revitalization, attracted more housing and made strides to get caught up on street repairs.
The city has tried to improve the quality of life, especially so more young people will want to live here. Council members also have heard requests for an indoor aquatic facility — especially a pool that could help take some of the pressure off the Norfolk Family YMCA’s pool. Then there are requests for upgrades and more ballfields at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, more camp sites, more RV hook-ups, pickleball courts, more parking, restrooms and a central locker room for tournaments, along with more concessions areas.
The council also has heard about a need to accelerate street improvements beyond what has taken place. The city also needs to expand and update the 35-year-old police station to serve additional officers and new law enforcement duties.
So where will the funds come from? Andy Colvin, Norfolk city administrator, said one proposal is to put a bond issue on the November ballot. Voters will be asked to approve funds for some of these improvements, which could be paid back from an increased sales tax.
The city plans to have some town hall discussions in the next 45 days where citizen input will be sought. City officials are working with professional designers who can offer insight on what other communities have done with Davis Designs of Lincoln and Olsson Associates.
The city has used the sales tax before to make improvements. In November 2014, voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase for 36 months. The increase covered the $7.4 million expansion and renovation that included at the library.
With the proposed bond issue, there probably is at least one of the three proposals that citizens can get behind — quicker street improvements, helping police with an expanded station or upgrading recreational facilities.
We know when it comes to some of these needs, especially recreation, it’s a balancing act to meet wants, needs and the budget of the community. After spending limited funds on recreation for decades, Norfolk appears ready to change all that.
We already have heard many positive comments as well as a few against. At this point, we are excited that elected officials are responsive and encourage citizens to attend the forums and open houses that will be coming up and make their opinions known.