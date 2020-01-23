Never too old to boost economy

In just over a decade, SeniorLiving.org predicts that one in five Americans will be old enough to collect Social Security. Of course, that assumes no changes in the current law.
Currently, the full benefit age for retirement is 66 years and 2 months for people born in 1955, and it will gradually rise to 67 for those born in 1960 or later. Early retirement benefits will continue to be available at age 62, but they are expected to be reduced more in the coming years.
These age projections have major implications on states. One of them is the desire for states to keep their own retirees or attract more retirees from other states, which helps local economies.
Even though they aren’t on the payrolls, retirees spend money. They pay rent, buy food, use the health care system and engage in activities to keep on living their best life.
SeniorLiving.org found that the median age in every state is projected to rise between 2020 and 2030. The 20-year projections show that two states, New Mexico and Wyoming, may see double-digit percentage-point increases when it comes to their median age.
Nebraska’s median age in 2018 was 36.7 and is projected to increase 4.3 percent from 2010-30. Here are some other key findings for the Cornhusker state as of 2018:
No. 35 in population 65 and older, 15.8%.
No. 19 in population 65 to 74, 9%.
No. 47 in increase of 65+ population between 2010 and 2018, +16.2%.
No. 8 in projected increase of 65+ population between 2018 and 2030, +30.7%.
The study indicates that every state is projected to see an increase in its percentage of adults over 65, though some changes will be much more dramatic than others.
The good news is that Nebraska isn’t as old as some states. That might come to a surprise to some. In a few studies, Nebraska has been criticized for being too “gray.” By the way, Maine has the highest percentage of residents 65 and older among its population, 20.6%, which is just ahead of Florida at 20.4%.
The bad news, however, is that Nebraska seems to be losing some of its older residents once they are retirement age. In the age 75-84 group, for example, Nebraska had the third biggest drop of numbers from 2010-18, at -2.1 percent. Only North Dakota (-11.8 percent) and South Dakota (-6.3 percent) had greater percentage drops, over the same time periods.
The study didn’t look at what factors exist for older residents declining. We suspect for some, it might include spending some of their retirement years in warm weather states.
Along with housing costs, being near family and friends, good health care, tax rates, crime and fun activities are all important for quality of life. With more baby boomers reaching retirement, it is important for Nebraska to try and find ways to keep them living in their home state.