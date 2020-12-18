Networks will have to find someone to blame in the future

Donald Trump is about to end four years of leadership. Like other presidents before him, he had many achievements and some failures. While it is easy to name some of the failures given the TV coverage he received — such as not promptly responding to COVID-19 concerns — can you name a single story by the three major TV networks (ABC, NBC and CBS) that gave him credit or reflected something positive about him personally? It’s difficult.
You might say that FOX is also a major network, but the national news that FOX provides is through FOX News and requires a subscription service. The free, over-the-air broadcasts are local TV news. Even public television, also available free, has not been kind to Trump.
You might argue that these networks occasionally did stories during Trump’s administration that mentioned record low unemployment, record stock market highs, nearly 4 million people moving off Food Stamps and the most manufacturing jobs returning to the United States in decades. But these stories — when they did get a mention — generally never gave any credit to Trump’s leadership.
And during the eight years of President Barrack Obama, can you remember anytime that the free networks were critical of his leadership? When it came to the economic struggles of the country, everything was blamed on the previous George W. Bush administration or explained away, such as Obama saying that it was a changed world that made past successes impossible to duplicate. People needed to lower their expectations, Obama explained.
And when there were failures — like there are with any administration — no one was held accountable. Remember when four Americans were tortured and killed during attacks on Benghazi, Libya, in 2012? Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the attack was provoked by a YouTube video. Even President Obama said it was because of a YouTube video, but no broadcast networks ever called his administration out when it proved to be untrue in the following weeks.
Then there was the “Fast & Furious” effort, where guns were given to Mexican gangs to try and locate them and smugglers. It didn’t snag any major arrests and the government lost track of 2,000 guns, including two that were found after the 2010 murder of border patrol agents. Yet President Obama claimed “executive privilege” for years when there were attempts to find out who was responsible.
It is disheartening and dangerous that so much of the media has become propaganda. We know there has always been some liberal bias, but the major networks have taken news coverage to new lows during the past two presidential administrations.
Americans who depend on news from free TV need to know the truth. Whitewashing the truth and not treating political parties equally doesn’t serve anyone in a democracy. Before Americans can intelligently vote, they need to know precisely whom they are voting for.