The community of Neligh has put its creative cap on to come up with this idea.
The Neligh Economic Development Office is in the midst of hosting a contest designed to attract entrepreneurs. Will it work? There are no guarantees, but perhaps the more pertinent question is this: What can it hurt to give it a try?
Here’s the concept: Entrepreneurs are being encouraged to submit a short video — which is not a burdensome requirement for the younger generation of tech-savvy individuals — about their business idea or venture. It’s a chance for entrepreneurs to share their vision. Entries must be uploaded to www.neligh.org, and the deadline for submission is Wednesday, June 30.
Does the winning entrepreneur receive start-up funding? No, Neligh’s contest has a different focus.
The winner will get a chance to explore the Antelope County community by receiving a three-day, two-night trip to Neligh. During this stay, the entrepreneurs’ accommodations will be taken care of; they will receive an expense reimbursement; and, most significantly, activities are being aligned for them to participate in while visiting, including networking opportunities with other business representatives.
“Our hope is that this program can be the extra push aspiring entrepreneurs or current business owners looking at expanding may need to chase after that goal they have been thinking of for years. We want to show them that our community will also support them in this exciting journey,” said Bri O’Brien, economic development assistant director.
In this day and age, it’s common knowledge that an entrepreneur can base his or her operation almost anywhere where sufficient infrastructure technology is available. Why couldn’t that be Neligh? Why couldn’t that be other communities in this corner of the state?
Many cities and regions are trying to attract entrepreneurs and fledgling business operations these days. To stand out, sometimes it takes offering something a bit different.
How many other communities in Nebraska can offer, for example, the chance to catch a movie at a drive-in theater and visit a historic mill? Neligh can, but after that, the list is very short. Commercial and residential options are affordable; and Northeast Nebraskans are as friendly as they come.
We applaud these kinds of creative efforts as the world of economic development and business recruiting evolves. Nothing may come of Neligh’s contest, but stranger things have happened. Success stories sometimes have the most unusual beginnings.