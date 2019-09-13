Neighbors leaning on neighbors

Residents in Pilger will never forget the monster tornado that roared through the town five years ago, packing winds of up to 200 mph.
After what was described as a “freight train” through the middle of town, they emerged from the rubble to a partially flattened and wholly devastated town. Now imagine if that freight train stuck around for two days, instead of two minutes.
While Florida and Puerto Rico — still reeling from Hurricane Maria two years ago — escaped Hurricane Dorian with glancing blows, the same cannot be said for the Bahamas.
Here’s how the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, describes the terror of enduring a Category 5 hurricane packing sustained winds of 180 mph — and gusts above 200 mph.
“Imagine being surrounded by that ferocious, relentless sound for hours and hours on end, never knowing which crashing sound will create a catastrophe that makes you have to find — perhaps on your belly, because walking is impossible in the wind — a new place to hide.
“Imagine the terror of having your roof blow off, of watching your apartment flood with storm surge, of wondering whether you and your family will make it out alive.”
As the people of Pilger, Wayne, Norfolk and elsewhere in Northeast and North Central Nebraska well know, in times of such disasters as tornadoes and flooding, we put aside our differences and come together as a community. Neighbors lean on neighbors — from helping with repairs, to buying groceries for shut-ins to keeping a watchful eye on neighborhood homes.
While the Bahamas is far from Northeast Nebraska, we — as individuals, as a community and as a nation — need to lend a helping hand to residents there, who face a years-long road to recovery.
Across the Florida coastal region that was largely spared, people donated their hurricane supplies — water, canned foods, flashlights, batteries, clothes, bedding, towels and other essentials — to help their neighbors on the storm-battered resort destination about 200 miles from Miami. Here, that’s about the same distance as Norfolk to Valentine.
Financial donations help most of all. That way, people who know what’s needed can get the relief where it’s needed. Federal assistance also will be needed to stabilize the island nation.
But for today, let us simply express gratitude that, with a fastball aimed right at them, Florida coastal towns were spared. And encourage everyone’s support for their neighbors who weren’t.