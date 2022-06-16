Needing a way to end the free fall

You know, it seems odd somehow. All during the Trump presidency anywhere you ventured in South Dakota or Nebraska or Wyoming or the High Plains in general, you would see evidence of support — large homemade signs, bumper stickers, colorful flags, hats and T-shirts with apropos messaging, etc. People were proud to walk their talk, so to speak —happy that their votes elected a president who put America’s interests first.
And yet it’s virtually impossible nowadays to discover a Biden or Harris sign anywhere. That dubious coupling supposedly acquired upwards of 80 million votes, and still it’s a challenge to find anyone who will admit publicly to having played a part in their election.
Verily, the only reference to Biden in my neighborhood is a replica of the stars and stripes (hanging upside down) featuring an obscene message to Joe.
But, given the incredible mess that Biden and Harris have made of things — inflation at a four decade high, illegal border crossings numbering in the millions, crime statistics off the charts, a drug epidemic accounting for deaths aplenty, foreign policy debacles that threaten America’s security, etc.-— no one of sound mind need be surprised. Indeed, Joe’s ability or capacity for rational thought is routinely open to question.
Which brings to mind the perplexing absence of coherent reasoning attributable to a number of heedless simpletons in 2020 — featherbrains who cast ballots against Trump simply because they were tired of his tweeting or whatever. Such ill-fated lunacy is destined for futility ... and we’re all confronting the consequence. One can’t help but wonder if those blockheads are happy now — given the chaos they’ve helped to create.
Consider, for four years plus, Mr. Trump and his family were the targets of unceasing slurs —derogatory remarks of every kind and variety bandied about in language that would make even stand-up comics blush. They were unmercifully attacked by Democrats, by the national mainstream media, and by a sorry cabal of hopeless “never-Trump” pinheads (Romney, Sasse, Cheney, etc.) whose patriotism suspends wind-blown.
Tell me, what should President Trump have done? Timidly refuse to fight back (in keeping with weak, fainthearted Republican custom)? Is that your wish?
Remain mum in the face of fake news propaganda? Let the corrupt Mueller hoax slide absent rebuttal? Relinquish the campaign promises he made to all Americans? Ignore the criminal spying conspiracy? Retreat in the midst of libelous and slanderous attacks? What, exactly?
Seriously, it’s all a bit confusing! Of course, evidence of subnormal intellectual acuity might be excused on the basis of congenital causes, brain injury, or disease. One’s character, disposition, or temperament can be subject to nature’s call. In this case, however, no such explanation exists. It’s a matter of the “can’t see the forest for the trees” adage at its impractical zenith — a temporary (?) lapse in perceptual judgment or attentiveness ...
Which helps in explaining why we find ourselves engulfed in a grave state of affairs. Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline is cause for worry not only at home but also abroad. Vice-President Harris (an approval rating in free fall and staff resigning in droves) has proven that she isn’t up to the job.
And then there’s Nancy Pelosi, the aged House speaker whose toxic duplicity has succeeded in fomenting division at every turn.
Indeed, it’s the epitome of any and all disconcerting leadership vacuums — leaving our country’s welfare hanging in the balance. With the midterms mere months ahead (and 2024 pending), one can only hope that common sense awareness will prevail —relegating emotional insensate balloting to the proverbial back seat.
Given Canada’s and COVID rulers’ abusive trespass on freedom, we’d better focus our attention where it belongs!