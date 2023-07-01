Need GOP clarity on social issues

With one year since the Dobbs decision, in which the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, how should we be thinking, as a nation, about this crucial issue?

Commentary in the press is conveying that Dobbs was an unpopular decision and that it has strengthened sentiment in the country for legal abortion.

Per Gallup, 61% say overturning Roe v. Wade was a “bad thing,” and 38% say it was a “good thing”.

In the latest abortion polling from Gallup, percentages saying abortion should be legal has climbed to high points for each trimester — 69% in the first three months, 37% in the second three months and 22% in the last three months.

Conventional wisdom reported after the last congressional elections is that the anticipated strong gains for Republicans did not materialize because of Dobbs.

And that Democrats certainly plan to build on this sentiment and focus on abortion in the 2024 elections.

Republican candidates are jockeying to define themselves regarding protection of life.

Greatest clarity has come from Mike Pence, who has challenged Republicans to support a federal ban on abortion at 15 weeks.

Former President Donald Trump, speaking to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, finally noted that the federal government has a role in protecting life, but did not spell out details regarding how.

My advice to Republican candidates is to look to the wisdom of the very first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln.

“In this age, in this country,” observed Lincoln, “public sentiment is everything. With it, nothing can fail; against it, nothing can succeed. Whoever molds public sentiment, goes deeper than he who enacts statutes, or pronounces judicial decisions.”

Certainly, there is no issue more relevant for applying Lincoln’s wisdom than abortion.

Well known, for instance, is how responses in polls can vary depending on how questions are asked.

Despite what appears to be polling showing strong sentiment for legal abortion, there is plenty other polling showing that Americans are not at all happy with the moral and social state of affairs in the country.

According to recent Gallup polling, 54% say the state of “moral values” in the country is “poor.” This is 20 points higher than where this stood 20 years ago. Only 11% say the state of moral values is “excellent/good.” This is half where this stood 20 years ago.

We expect businesses to have great expertise regarding public sentiment in markets where they sell. But we just saw the marketing disasters of Bud Light and Target in assessing incorrectly openness of the public to accept LGBTQ values as mainstream.

In Gallup’s recent annual poll asking about “moral acceptability” regarding a list of morally sensitive issues, 11 of the 19 show a lower percentage now saying they are morally acceptable compared to last year. The biggest drop was in “gay and lesbian relations,” with a seven-point drop in 2023 saying this is morally acceptable compared to 2022.

The percentage of Americans now self-identifying as socially conservative, per Gallup, is at 38%, up from 30% two years ago, and highest in 10 years. This compared to 29% who self-identify as socially liberal.

Let’s also note the new report from the Census Bureau about the aging of the country. The median age now, the oldest ever, is 38.9. In 2000, it was 35. In 1980, it was 30.

The breakdown in values in which marriage, family and children flourish does not bode well for our future.

Republican candidates need to provide clarity to primary voters on where they stand on the full range of social issues — not just specifics on abortion. All these issues together comprise the culture of life.

The upcoming Republican debates, to be hosted by Fox, should be used as a platform to get clarity from candidates on all these issues, and all candidates, including Trump should participate.

Tags

In other news

‘Meaningless’ newspaper — Charissa Steffensmeier

Editor’s note: After the initial contact from the letter writer below, the writer of the article that originally appeared in the Daily News checked with the Archdiocese of Omaha. The Archdiocese spokesman said there was nothing wrong with the article and the information was correct. This let…

Sign petition to repeal — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — The Nebraska Legislature passed LB 753 in May. Under LB 753, any donation made by an individual or corporation to a scholarship granting organization will be matched by the state with a dollar-for-dollar tax credit, thus siphoning what would be public tax dollars into private insti…

Rural Nebraska has what young people want

Rural Nebraska has what young people want

In early July, I will begin my new role as director of the Department of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska. It is an extraordinary honor to serve my home state in this capacity and I will bring with me experiences from my past career.

Don’t allow bigotry to fester

Don’t allow bigotry to fester

A few years ago, around the time of the last presidential election, a friend told me a story. She was at Mass in the Philly suburbs, and when the homily began, the priest started to tell the congregation why they could not vote for Joe Biden and still be consistent with Catholic doctrine.

The D actually stands for disinformation

The D actually stands for disinformation

Barack Obama told a good joke the other day. He said he thought that the level of disinformation and misinformation online has gotten so dangerously high in the U.S. that we need to develop “digital fingerprints” so ordinary citizens can tell what’s truly true and know who’s not telling it.

Construction zone? — Paula Penningotn

NORFOLK — On June 14, I sent an email to Nathan Powell, Norfolk Parks & Recreation director, asking that tarps be put over the picnic tables in Johnson Park. They have the framework for that, have covered the tables in the past, and I thought people do not need to be sitting in the sun!

Need GOP clarity on social issues

Need GOP clarity on social issues

With one year since the Dobbs decision, in which the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, how should we be thinking, as a nation, about this crucial issue?