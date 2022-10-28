Having a minimum wage sounds good in theory — an established floor price making sure that laborers aren’t taken advantage of by guaranteeing a minimum wage. That belief is based in part on a couple of assumptions that aren’t always true — employers are making enough money that they can afford to pay it and that raising a wage to an artificial level isn’t going to have an impact on other sectors of the economy.

Initiative 433, which will be considered by Nebraska voters on Nov. 8, would gradually raise in four steps the minimum wage to $15 by 2026. It also would establish adjustments each year after for inflation. That could be a problem as there never is an end to the upward spiral.

With the rampant inflation of the past 15 months, an argument could be made that the minimum wage already has risen to the rates being proposed in Nebraska. For starters, it would be amended to increase from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023. In reality, many fast-food restaurants and other employers who are subject to the minimum wage are already paying wages higher than this.

The biggest issue with these types of controls — such as minimum wages, wage freezes or any type of price control — is they only have short-term benefits of what they were intended to do. For decades, U.S. economic classes at universities discussed these concepts and promoted free markets.

Establishing a minimum wage that is too costly reduces incentives for employers to hire teenagers or low-skilled workers because they aren’t yet productive enough to earn it. Thus employers are not as likely to hire the teenagers or those already having trouble finding work, contributing to unemployment.

Making an employer pay a wage that is higher than what the employee brings in also leads to automation. This often happens on assembly lines or fast-food places like McDonald’s, which had many restaurants replace workers with touch screens and apps so people could place their orders without humans.

When businesses cannot afford to absorb the additional costs, they raise prices. The result is more inflation. In 2021, inflation reached a 40-year high, with goods and services growing 7.1% over 2020. So far in 2022, inflation is even more dire as it continues to rise at historic levels.

While increasing the minimum wages sounds like a good thing — it will happen naturally and already has occurred. There is a shortage of labor across the country, including Nebraska, that eventually will dictate labor costs.

Countless Nebraska employers are paying well above $9 per hour to attract employees. In a free-market economy, the laws of supply and demand will win out over artificial price controls, regardless how well intentioned they may be.

