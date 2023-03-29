It wasn’t as if this was a close vote.
In fact, Nebraskans across the state voted by a 3-to-2 margin in 2016 to restore the death penalty after it had been shortsightedly repealed by state senators in 2015. That kind of margin justified the use of adjectives such as an “overwhelming” margin and a “resounding” defeat for death penalty opponents.
But Nebraska’s historical support of the death penalty as an appropriate penalty for the most heinous of murders isn’t stopping opponents from proposing a legislative resolution that would put the issue before voters in 2024.
If Legislative Resolution 17CA is approved by state senators, the proposed constitutional amendment would go on the ballot next year that would replace the death penalty with life in prison for the most serious murders.
Death penalty opponents say they believe that enough time has passed since 2016 that Nebraskans should be given the opportunity to vote again on the issue. They point to the fact that four states have repealed capital punishment during that time.
What they don’t emphasize is that those four states — Colorado, New Hampshire, Washington and Virginia — have a significantly stronger liberal footprint than Nebraska. It’s also worth noting that a majority of states — 27 — currently have a death penalty.
Don Stenberg, the former Nebraska attorney general who helped lead the effort to restore the death penalty in 2016, said he doubts that public opinion in Nebraska on the issue has changed.
“I think a majority of Nebraskans think if someone commits a mass murder or tortures children like John Joubert did, the death penalty is an appropriate penalty,” he said.
Mr. Stenberg used Joubert as an example to make his point. Joubert, an airman at Offutt Air Force Base, was executed in 1996 for the torture-slayings of two young boys in Sarpy County.
He just as well could have chosen to use the U.S. Bank killings in Norfolk in 2002 in which five people were killed by three assailants, making it one of the deadliest attempted bank robberies in U.S. history. It was that horrific incident that spurred several Madison County residents to be extensively involved in the 2016 effort to restore the death penalty in Nebraska.
Given the makeup of the 2023 Nebraska Legislature and the myriad pressing other issues also facing state senators, it’s our hope that Legislative Resolution 17CA doesn’t come anywhere close to being approved. Nebraskans made the correct decision in 2016 to restore the death penalty, and that’s still the case in 2023.