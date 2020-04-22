NDN logo

Many of us old enough to remember the 1970s remember a beer company’s jingle, which began “We’re all in this together.” Lately, that slogan has been adopted by the nation.

From signs written by hand in business windows to people being interviewed for COVID-19 stories, the phrase, “We’re all in this together” gets stated a lot.

It’s little wonder. We think it fits, especially when it comes to making face shields, masks and other personal protective equipment to help keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take the mechanical engineer — and 2010 Orchard graduate — Matt Newman, who designed the face shields being 3D printed for healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19.

“Everyone needs to be doing their part right now to help,” said Newman, who is an engineer at Nebraska Innovation Studio and is working on his doctorate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “There are a lot of shortages and people have to do their part to relieve the stress that’s on the medical industry. They are getting bogged down.”

Here in Norfolk, local schools are producing face shields to help the shortage of protection gear at Faith Regional Health Services.

Norfolk Junior High School, Norfolk Senior High School, Northeast Community College, Wayne State College and other schools in Stanton, Madison, Battle Creek and Pierce are part of a comprehensive effort with Nucor Detailing Center to create 3D-printed gear for local shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nucor Detailing Center reached out to Faith Regional about possible shortages and suggested the solution of using school 3D printers for production, said Justin Olson, a Nucor recruiter. Faith Regional responded that it needed 1,000 face shield units with 10,000 replaceable shield sheets.

Norfolk Public Schools and area schools together have 13 printers from a state grant that was received about two years ago. The printers began producing face shield parts and Northeast and Wayne State joined the efforts.

Then there are many people making masks, like Mikenzie Lawrence. The 12-year-old who was a student at Pierce Elementary School made more than 100 masks — in one week.

Yes, we’re all in this together. And when it comes to face shields and masks, Northeast Nebraskans have come together to address the shortages.

