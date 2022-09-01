In 2010, Nebraska ended more than a century of tradition by moving the Nebraska State Fair from Lincoln to Grand Island. And, unfortunately, we still run into some Northeast and North Central Nebraskans who have not experienced it since it changed locations.
Never fear, there’s still time to experience the wonderful family time the Nebraska State Fair offers. As usual, the fair will run through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the fair still pays tribute to Nebraska agriculture, which county fairs in Nebraska are built upon. And there are hundreds of 4-H’ers who exhibit their projects after qualifying for the state fair at the county level.
“The state fair is also Nebraska’s premier family-friendly festival,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “It boasts the state’s biggest carnival, featuring rides and games for all ages. And, there’s an abundance of entertainment options throughout the fair’s 11 days. Attendees can watch everything from BMX stunt riding to ultimate bullfighting to pig racing.”
The fair is right at home now in its location near Fonner Park and Stolley Park roads in southeast Grand Island. While Lincoln served as a great location from 1901 through 2009, there never is the traffic congestion that sometimes occurred when both the Nebraska football team and the state fair were going on at the same time in Lincoln.
Grand Island features mostly new fairground buildings with modern restrooms and air conditioning in most of them. And one of the features that the new location offers that the old site didn’t is fun in the air. That’s right, there’s a sky tram. It is 40 feet in the air and covers the length of four football fields. It allows fairgoers to see most of the fair in just over seven minutes from above.
And the state fair always offers the quirky, along with food and fun. This year, for example, there’s a strolling piano man who plays the piano while strolling through the crowds. Want to find out what the latest food is that actually tastes good deep fat fried? Or what are the latest offerings of food on a stick? Grand Island has it.
Then there are thousands of exhibits, from quilts to corn. Forget Iowa, seeing the corn provides proof Nebraska has the best corn in the world.
And while many state fairs are dealing with less attendance since the pandemic, Nebraska still had 266,245 visitors last year. That’s more than 15% of the state’s population. In 2019, the fair had 283,468 visitors walk through the gates. A record 379,108 guests attended in 2017.
For those who wonder if you can ever go home again, you can — at the Nebraska State Fair.