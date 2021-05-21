Is it safe to go to big sporting events during the pandemic? Here in Nebraska, not only would many answer in the affirmative, but they also have backed that up in big numbers.
Earlier this month, Nebraska’s annual Red-White football game attracted more than 36,000 fans at Memorial Stadium — which was limited to 50% capacity. “It didn’t feel half (full) to me, I’ll say that,” Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez said after the game. “It was a great atmosphere.”
The state girls and boys basketball tournaments in Lincoln offered a similar atmosphere, with up to 6,000 fans allowed. Also, thousands of spectators turned out for the state wrestling tournament and this week’s state track meet in Omaha. Also, Garth Brooks is planning a concert at Memorial Stadium in August and the College World Series in Omaha will be allowed to be at 100% capacity in June.
Closer to home, Off Road Speedway has drawn good crowds to its weekly races just outside of Norfolk. Yet in other parts of the country and world, such events are a no-go for large crowds.
“Yelling, chanting, hugging and generally pouring out our sports enthusiasm is still not the safest activity,” noted Jennifer Dowd, associate professor of population health at University of Oxford.
While going to a game is much safer if you’re fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises wearing masks at crowded sports events — shots or not.
Evidence on the safety of big games is mixed. The NFL said it safely hosted 1.2 million fans at 119 games during the 2020 season. Some studies that haven’t yet been vetted by outside experts have reached differing conclusions about whether the football season led to more infections. The study findings were based on disease rates in counties, not on contact tracing.
Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said enough Americans would likely be fully vaccinated by June or July to see significant declines in transmission of the virus.
“The risk won’t go to zero,” Dr. Hotez said, but it will drop enough that sporting events, restaurants and larger gatherings will be much safer.
Obviously, those who have symptoms, are waiting for a virus test result or have been exposed to someone who’s infected should stay home. But Nebraska has proven that sporting events can be a much-needed shot in the arm.
“I don’t know who needed that the most — us to have the fans in there cheering for us or the city of Lincoln, but it’s been too long,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said of the Husker football spring game.
Let’s hope that Memorial Stadium and other venues will be full again this fall.