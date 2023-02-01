TikTok may currently be the most downloaded app in the world, but it is also quickly becoming the most banned in the U.S. And for good reason.
Republicans in Congress and in statehouses across the country have been raising the alarm about the app that is best known for its funny dancing videos. The newly passed omnibus spending bill in Congress includes a ban on TikTok on federal government devices.
That follows the actions by 16 states — including Nebraska and South Dakota — to ban the app for their state-owned technology and devices.
What’s the reason for the concern?
It’s because TikTok is owned by ByteDance and is based in Beijing, China. The head of the FBI recently called it a national security concern due to the close connections between the company and the Chinese Communist Party, as well as the app’s aggressive data collection.
The cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0 has reported that data collection on the app was “overly intrusive” and flagged a connection in it to a server in mainland China. Many Republicans also have noted that China’s National Intelligence Law of 2017 requires citizens and businesses to “support, assist and co-operate with the state intelligence work.”
TikTok representatives, not surprisingly, say the concerns are baseless.
“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok,” said TikTok spokesman Jamal Brown. “We are continuing to work with the federal government to finalize a solution that will meaningfully address any security concerns that have been raised at the federal and state level. These plans have been developed under the oversight of our country’s top national security agencies . . . and we will continue to brief lawmakers on them.”
Before joining TikTok in November, Brown formerly worked for President Joe Biden’s campaign and then the Pentagon. Former President Donald Trump had similar concerns about TikTok security and banned the video app by executive order in 2020. However, President Biden, who reversed most of Trump’s executive orders when he took office, revoked the TikTok ban.
From our perspective, that wasn’t a wise move given the many unanswered questions about the app and its connection to the Communist government in China. As Mike Caputo, who served as a spokesman for the Health and Human Services Department in the Trump administration, said, “Chinese TikTok is clearly a national security threat when it’s downloaded on government devices.”
A philosophy of better safe than sorry should be the guiding principle here. The risk of cybersecurity issues clearly outweighs the value of funny videos.