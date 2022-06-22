Imagine a state in which a candidate won his political party’s primary election for governor with the support of 15% of his party’s registered voters.
Imagine if that state was Nebraska. Imagine no more because it was. And it was in the 2022 May primary that had one of the highest voter turnouts in 30 years.
So, forgive us for not celebrating too much about this state’s voter participation.
Because Nebraska voters living in the First Congressional District are now taking part in another election, it’s a good time to encourage more of them to participate. Keep in mind that the cost of elections is paid for by tax dollars.
The secretary of state’s report of the Nebraska Board of State Canvassers shows that 414,869 (33.5%) of the state’s 1,237,438 registered voters participated in the May primary. That is the second highest voter turnout in a Nebraska primary. The best turnout for a gubernatorial primary in Nebraska is 35%.
Jim Pillen won the Republican nod for governor in May after collecting 33.4% of the votes cast. That’s “of the votes cast.” When one considers the total number of registered Republican voters, Pillen was elected by 15% of them.
To the Republican Party’s credit, 45% of its registered voters cast a ballot in the governor’s race. Still, in a red state like Nebraska, that less than half of that party’s voters participated in the primary election isn’t good.
Democrats have nothing to celebrate, either. More than half of that party’s voters also sat out the primary election. Carol Blood won 88% of the votes cast, which represents just 25.6% of the total number of registered Democrats.
Back to that First Congressional District election. Voters in that district have until Tuesday, June 28, to either return their absentee ballots or vote in person for either Mike Flood (R) or Patty Pansing Brooks (D). The winner will hold that seat until the end of this year.
Here’s where it gets a bit confusing. Regardless of who wins the special election on June 28, Pansing Brooks and Flood will square off again in the November general election for a two-year term in Congress That’s because this month’s special election is just to temporarily fill the congressional seat previously held by Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March. His term in office would have ended Jan. 3, 2023.
In the May primary election, when Flood and Pansing Brooks were chosen to represent their parties in the November general election, 33% of that district’s registered Republican voters and 27% of that district’s registered Democrat voters took part.
Let’s do better than that this month and again in November.