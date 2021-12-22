Anyone with friends in Iowa or on social media has probably heard the supposed “dig” (pun intended): “So, the University of Nebraska is now a volleyball school?”
Apparently, it is designed to be a put-down after Nebraska had won five national championships and been dominant in football for decades before encountering recent hard times.
But calling Nebraska — or any other university a volleyball school — is hardly a put-down, especially with the way the Nebraska women handled themselves during the NCAA tournament run this year before falling to national champion Wisconsin last Saturday night in a five-set, three-hour match.
There is nothing wrong with being a volleyball school, especially one with so much success and players who are classy and never give up.
The women played like champions and backed each other up. On the sidelines, they often could be seen cheering, dancing and keeping their teammates loose. That included Lexi Sun, an All-American who never hung her head and continued to support the team after losing her starting job.
Then there was Nicklin Hames fighting back tears at a press conference after the match when she realized she had just played with senior Lauren Stivrins for the final time. It was a natural reaction and touching to see how close these teammates are.
The coaches and players conducted themselves well throughout the championship tournament. There were no embarrassing outbursts or poor sportsmanship displays. They set the bar high for how a team should be, but most volleyball players already achieve that at Nebraska.
Consider that Nebraska women’s volleyball has never had a losing season since it began play in 1975. Along with its five national championships, it has been runner-up five times, including this year.
About the only thing regrettable is that women’s volleyball still doesn’t get the national stage it deserves. But not here. For decades, Nebraskans have embraced the volleyball program with sellouts and championship teams.
They know that watching a close volleyball match creates more adrenaline than watching just about any other sport. With rally scoring, the game seems to never be over. And the Cornhuskers have proven that many times over the years, coming back when it seems as though all hope is lost. Win or lose, they remain classy. That’s a testament to coaches like Terry Pettit and now John Cook.
Yes, call Nebraska a volleyball school any time. And Nebraska fans should reply back, “Thanks for the wonderful compliment.”