As the 21st anniversary of the U.S. Bank shootings in Norfolk approaches, the three men sentenced to die for killing five people still sit on Nebraska’s death row.

So do eight other inmates convicted of murder, the majority of whom have been on death row for well over a decade. One of the state’s death row inmates is still awaiting execution for three murders he committed nearly 30 years ago.

Nebraska has only carried out four executions since 1976, the last being in 2018.

And with the state’s lack of ability to obtain the necessary lethal drugs to execute death row inmates, it doesn’t appear likely that the 11 men on Nebraska’s death row will be executed any time soon, if ever.

That reality needs to change.

In 2015, the Nebraska Legislature repealed the death penalty. In 2016, a large majority of Nebraskans voted to reinstate it.

As such, prosecutors continue to pursue the death penalty against defendants when the circumstances of the murder dictate it.

But why put killers on death row if the state is not going to carry out their executions? After all, it is the duty of elected officials to work toward a resolution in order to fulfill the will of the people, who, by a resounding 3 to 2 margin, voted for the reinstatement of the death penalty.

There are many factors, of course, that factor into the state’s inability to obtain lethal drugs, including the growing unwillingness of manufacturers to provide the drugs. A limited number of suppliers, though, are willing to provide the drugs so long as their identity is kept secret, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

Nebraska lawmakers need to come up with alternative solutions.

One option could be to permit execution by firing squad. This would eliminate the potential for mishaps during lethal injection executions.

Earlier this year, Idaho joined Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina as the only states in the U.S. to allow executions by firing squad. Idaho passed its law to allow firing squad executions in large part as an alternative to lethal injection.

Arguments can be made, and are, by both proponents and opponents of the death penalty as to whether death sentences should be permitted in the United States. But one thing is clear: Families whose loved ones were murdered deserve to see action from state officials. And so do the voters who reinstated capital punishment.

The Nebraska Legislature showed during its 2023 session that, unlike many lawmaking bodies, they are capable of creating major change that is supported by the majority of Nebraskans.

We’d like to see our state senators — along with the state attorney general and the governor — push for a solution that will allow Nebraska to execute its worst criminals.

