Today may be an opportune time to express condolences to California residents. Consider what it’s like to live there in 2022:
According to the Education Data Initiative, 10% of Californians are under student loan debt, with an average amount of $37,084. That’s higher than almost every other state.
California also is home to the largest homeless population in the nation, a staggering 160,000 people and growing by the day. That number accounts for more than 20% of the entire U.S. homeless population.
California also ranked dead last for quality of life for its residents, according to U.S. News and World Report’s annual survey.
California also has an affordable housing crisis, some of the worst roads in the country and the most excessive business regulation.
And the latest blow? In late August, California found another way to make life more difficult for its citizens — this time by banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles.
Nathanael Bennett, who is a fellow with the conservative American Commitment group, provided that litany of data showing the challenge facing California and its residents — and the insensitivity of the climate alarmists who successfully pushed for the ban on sales of gas-powered vehicles. The reality is that such a ban will pose a financial burden on many California residents and will have little to no positive effect on the climate.
“The progressives who pass laws like these have been out of touch with their constituents for decades. To them, the utopian ends justify the calamitous means,” Mr. Bennett wrote.
The ban is more egregious when considered in the context of the energy crisis that plagues California. Just days after the ban on gas engines was announced, Californians were alerted that electricity shortages were occurring, and they would need to take extra measures to conserve and ration their energy use. This included notably not charging their electric vehicles during certain hours of the day.
There may be some Nebraskans who simply count themselves fortunate not finding themselves in the dire straits that many Californians do. Certainly, it’s highly unlikely that conservative Nebraska will ever be governed by the kind of liberal politicians who call California home.
But the reality is that when some policies gain a foothold in the nation — whether in California or elsewhere — it serves as a springboard for adoption elsewhere. At some point in the future, Nebraskans may be hearing questions like, “A growing number of states have adopted this policy, why is Nebraska lagging behind?”
By all means, express condolences to Californians who find themselves burdened, but Nebraskans should gird themselves with vigilance, too.