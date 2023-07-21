These days, it seems rare that conservatives and liberals agree on much. One exception where both sides might find common ground, however, is a story by the Washington Post about a Saudi Arabian-owned company acquiring thousands of acres of farmland in Arizona and using up significant underground water reserves to grow alfalfa. At least some social media comments indicate that both sides agree something must be done.
“For nearly a decade, the state of Arizona has leased this rural terrain west of Phoenix to a Saudi-owned company, allowing it to pump all the water it needs to grow the alfalfa hay — a crop it exports to feed the kingdom’s dairy cows. And, for years, the state did not know how much water the company was consuming. The lack of information was a choice,” the Post reported.
It brings up an old question that many states are dealing with — should underground water rights be part of private property that comes with the land or is it a public resource that must be regulated for the public good? It is an issue in Nebraska as evidenced by natural resources districts and battles over the amount of water irrigators with newer wells are allowed to pump on their fields without facing penalties.
We don’t think that the government should be dictating water usage except in emergencies, but there is a need for common sense, especially when foreign countries are benefiting. What is especially troubling, as the Washington Post article points out, Saudi Arabia imposes strict water regulations in its own country — even for farming — but doesn’t seem to mind greatly using all the water resources it can in the United States without concern.
Should it be legal for a foreign country to use American water in a desert — without many restrictions — to grow hay to ship back as feed for its own cows? All this comes at a time Arizona is looking to ensure it has enough water for its population.
As the article points out, rising demand for food in many parts of the world has put even more pressure on water usage. The United States, especially Nebraska and other states over the Ogallala Aquifer, must be careful to ensure that water resources are preserved. More importantly, our lawmakers must be certain that water priority is given to domestic agricultural water uses, including farming and the people living in these areas.
Nebraska already has battled Colorado and Kansas over water compacts that control the flow and amount of water allowed to be used in the Republican and Platte rivers. Should we have protections in place to make sure underground water in the state is restricted to U.S.-owned companies so a situation like what has happened in Butler Valley, Arizona, is avoided here?