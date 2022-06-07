The effort to throw out Nebraska’s requirements for qualifying ballot initiatives smacks a bit of legal desperation by those wanting to see medical marijuana usage legalized in the state.
Last month, the statewide campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s pair of petitions, which are now being circulated, filed a suit in U.S. District Court seeking to significantly alter the initiative process in the state.
Nebraska’s state constitution requires petitions to obtain the signature of 5% of voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties. Given the rural nature of Nebraska, that can be a challenge, but it was meant to be by those who inserted the rules in the state constitution back in 1920.
In some cases, petition backers have been able to successfully garner enough signatures via paid help. But that’s costly and unexpectedly became a challenge for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana supporters. One donor who was expected to financially contribute significantly to the cause tragically died. A second anticipated donor is fighting a battle with cancer.
With time slipping away to gather the required number of signatures, the legal challenge was mounted. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s lawsuit argues that voters in rural counties claim outsized power when it comes to qualifying initiatives compared to urban areas, where most of the state’s population lives. The lawsuit also argues that petition backers are forced to reallocate resources, which potentially strips voters — especially those in urban areas — of being able to have their voices heard through the petition process. But we believe the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office — in its response to the lawsuit — was on target.
Solicitor General James Campbell said doing away with the multi-county requirements would effectively cut rural Nebraskans out of the qualification process. “The multi-county signature requirement is so integral to the initiative right in Nebraska — an indispensable part since its inception — that if this requirement falls, the entire initiative power must fall with it,” he wrote.
It’s not a perfect analogy but consider the requirements to amend the U.S. Constitution. A large number of states — many of which are much smaller in population and more rural in nature than, say, California and New York — are required to offer approval before an amendment passes.
That process better ensures a voice for all — regardless of where one chooses to live — and the same principle should continue to hold true with Nebraska’s petition signature requirement.
“This constitutional text and its historical development show that, from the very beginning, the people envisioned an initiative process that guaranteed some measure of broad-based geographical support and involvement,” the attorney general’s office wrote in its brief.
“They did not want a process that operated exclusively in large cities. They demanded that citizens outside those urban centers be included.”
We remain confident that the judge hearing the petition case will agree.