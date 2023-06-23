There finally was better news for rural areas of Nebraska in the latest U.S. Census estimates, but we would hardly call it “good news.” Maybe we’d suggest “better than it has been,” or “it’s a start.”
“From mid-2021 to mid-2022, U.S. Census estimates for Nebraska boasted a population increase of .22%, slightly higher than the national average of .19%. A total of 51 Nebraska counties saw population declines, but fewer than the 68 that posted losses between 2010 and 2020,” according to an analysis provided by the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Population growth is crucial to states. While orderly growth is always essential — as we all have read stories about housing shortages, congestion on highways and school issues in places that have grown too fast — Nebraska is far from having that problem. No, at this point, we need everyone to help fill the thousands of jobs we have available, especially in rural areas.
Workers buy houses. They usually have families, or if they are immigrants, they eventually bring their families to join them. They go to churches and join community groups. They earn money and spend it at grocery stores, restaurants, hardware stores and other places locally. Their children go to schools. They help local communities have stability. And in the long term, Nebraska needs to keep its population growth well above the nation’s average or it could risk losing an electoral vote when the next census is completed. Federal dollars also are often dependent on census numbers.
The good news, at least coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, is people have discovered not everyone has to live in the big population centers for work. They can enjoy the benefits of most small towns — friendly people, clean streets, good schools and residents who help each other in time of need — while working for employers in bigger areas.
The Nebraska Examiner reported that an analysis by the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR) shows that rural counties posted some of the highest percentage increases in populations. Such patterns, said CPAR director Josie Schafer, who reviewed the latest census figures and assembled maps, reflect a national trend of bedroom communities picking up people.
The Nebraska Examiner reported that Schafer noted that as remote and hybrid work schedules became more accepted, many people have opted to move farther from urban centers and population clusters.
We believe this represents an opportunity. We believe that rural communities that invest in new housing and upgrade their internet could be rewarded with gaining residents who are looking to avoid city congestion and seek more human interaction.